  Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube turn the tide in India's favor with back-to-back 6s in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube turn the tide in India’s favor with back-to-back 6s in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 29, 2025 00:05 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube in action against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final. [Getty Images]

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube shifted the momentum in India's favor in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The left-handed batters smashed consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed, respectively, to change the equation to 42 off 29 balls.

Rauf bowled a slower delivery on middle and leg, and Tilak waited for it and then used his wrists to shovel it over the fielder at deep backward square. Abrar then began the 16th over with a tossed-up delivery into the slot on leg stump. Dube used his muscles to deposit over deep mid-wicket for a 77-metre maximum. The Men in Blue amassed 17 and 11 runs off the 15th and 16th overs, respectively.

Watch the videos below:

India beat Pakistan to win the ninth Asia Cup trophy

A clinical all-round display with the ball, followed by a gutsy batting performance, helped India beat Pakistan by five wickets to win their ninth trophy in the Asia Cup.

Tilak Varma starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, hitting four sixes and three boundaries. Shivam Dube was equally brilliant for 33 runs off 22 balls with the help of two sixes and as many fours. Sanju Samson also contributed 24 off 21. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh hit the winning boundary off Haris Rauf in the final over.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, returning with figures of 3/29.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 57 runs off 38 balls. Fakhar Zaman ably supported him with 46 off 35 deliveries as the duo put on an 84-run partnership for the opening stand. The Men in Green then suffered a collapse, losing their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 4/30, while fellow spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel also picked up two wickets apiece. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah also settled for 2/25.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final scorecard.

James Kuanal

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
