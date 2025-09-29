Tilak Varma smashes Haris Rauf for a stunning six under pressure in the final over of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Team India batter Tilak Varma struck a clutch six off Haris Rauf's bowling in the final over of the run chase in the Asia Cup 2025 final to take the team to the brink of a historic win. The Men in Blue sealed off the win with two deliveries to spare to clinch the competition for a record ninth time at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Tilak Varma played the rescue act for India after coming in when the score read 10-2 in the third over. He struck a vital partnership with Sanju Samson for the fourth wicket to bring the team back into the contest. The left-handed batter kept his composure in the death over with Shivam Dube at the other end. With India needing 10 runs off the final over, Varma managed to run a couple of runs after a miscue, before unleashing a six to ease the pressure. The batter struck a pull shot against the back of the length delivery, which comfortably cleared the ropes. Head coach Gautam Gambhir cut an ecstatic figure as the ball sailed through. Have a look at the well-calculated shot under pressure right here: The young batter had taken on Haris Rauf in the 15th over as well which yielded 17 runs in total. He had struck a couple of boundaries in the over that considerably eased the pressure on India ahead of the death overs. Tilak Varma finished with an unbeaten 69 runs off 53 deliveries in Asia Cup 2025 Tilak Varma was doubtful for the final after sustaining an injury while attempting a catch in the final Super 4 stage game against Sri Lanka. However, he was deemed fit, and ended up playing a knock for the ages to take India over the line. His knock included three fours and four sixes, and came at a strike rate of 130.19. This was also his fourth T20I fifty, with his last half-century also coming under similar circumstances against England in Chennai, where he had to anchor through a tense run chase.