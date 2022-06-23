Create
"If you can't accept rules, stop playing cricket!"- Furious fans slam N Jagadeesan for flashing 'middle finger' after being run-out in TNPL 2022

N Jagadeesan was furious after he was run-out. (P.C.:TNPL)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 23, 2022 11:41 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 got off to a fiery start with the clash between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings on Thursday, June 23. Two Tamil Nadu stars, Baba Aparajith and N Jagadeesan, engaged in a heated exchange. Aparajith ran out Jagadeesan at the non-striker's end as the latter backed up too much.

Even though the bowler was well within his rights to whip the bails off, Jagadeesan wasn't a happy man. He showed his middle finger multiple times before walking back furious into the dugout.

Fans on Twitter slammed N Jagadeesan for showing his frustration despite being run out fair and square. They felt Aparajith was well within his rights to run him out. The off-spinner had pulled out of his run-up once to give Jagadeesan an indirect warning.

Here are some of the reactions:

Baba Aparajith runs out Jagadeesan at non striker’s end on his delivery stride. Out as per the laws. Jagadeesan was not too pleased at all
Ashwin, Aparajith - name starts with A.Jos, Jagadeesan - name starts with J.the cases of bowler running out batsman at the non Striker's end in IPL and TNPL. 😀 😀
N Jagadeesan showing the middle finger for a legitimate form of dismissal. Absolute shame.#TNPL2022
Let’s get this right. Baba Aparajith runs out N Jagadeesan as per laws of the game in the #TNPL2022 opening match #TNPL
Aparajith Mankaded Jagadeesan. And Jaggi flashes middle finger to him. ☠️#TNPL2022 #ChepaukVsNellai
N Jagadeesan is run out at the non-striker's end for leaving the crease early. High time this mode of dismissal is normalised. #TNPL2022
hahaha. @aparajithbaba ran out Jagadeesan in the bowler's end walking out of the crease as he was on his bowling stride.. jaggy walks off showing middle finger.. looked silly on TV... 😀 😀
🤐🤐🤐🤐 @Jagadeesan_200 @aparajithbaba senior players of tn🤐🤐🤐 https://t.co/C9orMqRPL3
Hope Jagadeesan is banned in SMAT next season for showing middle finger in TNPL
What next @Jagadeesan_200??You'll show the middle finger after getting bowled or caught also??Piss poor attitude. twitter.com/jayaselvaa1/st…
TNPL mass😂Idhi + super over, and super over lo last ball Jagadeesan 6All in the first match of the league 🔥 twitter.com/jayaselvaa1/st…
If u can't accept the rules of the game, stop playing cricket daa @Jagadeesan_200 Unacceptable behaviour👎 twitter.com/jayaselvaa1/st…
@Jagadeesan_200 please remove PROFESSIONAL from your Twitter bio.Absolutely disgusting! You call yourself a sportsman?Credit to @aparajithbaba for having the nerve to break the stereotype.#TNPL twitter.com/jayaselvaa1/st…
@CricCrazyJohns And he shows middle finger to aparajith after that dismissal 🤐
Aparajith inspired by Ashwin. 😂#TNPL2022 #NRKvCSG https://t.co/fIv7m9uu0j

TNPL delivers a Super Over in the first game itself

The TNPL 2022 opener between the Nallai Royal Kings (NRK) and the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) produced a thrilling finish. The game went right down to a Super Over.

Batting first, NRK were in deep trouble at 27/3 at one stage. However, L Suryaprakash and Sanjay Yadav got together and steadied the ship. While Suryaprakash played second-fiddle, Yadav played an incredible knock of 87* off just 47 balls. His stunning innings took his team to 184/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, CSG skipper Kaushik Gandhi held the fort from one end. However, wickets tumbled from the other end and the game got really interesting towards the end. Harish Kumar played a fantastic cameo to take the game to the Super Over.

N Jagadeesan got another chance to bat and pumped a six straight down the ground. However, his team scored just nine runs and that wasn't really going to challenge NRK as they registered their first points of the season.

Edited by Aditya Singh

