TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Arun Karthik and Ragupathy Silambarasan go at the top of the list – Updated after Match 16

The Salem Spartans locked horns against the Madurai Panthers in the 16th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) on Monday. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore hosted this contest.

Murugan Ashwin, the Salem Spartans’ skipper, won the toss and put the Madurai Panthers in to bat. The Panthers' top-order contributed, with Rithik Easwaran top-scoring with 41 as they finished their innings on 165/7. G Kishoor for the Spartans picked up three wickets.

The Salem Spartans’ batters never got going in the chase as they only managed to score 126 in their 20 overs. Ragupathy Silambarasan starred with the ball for the Panthers as he finished with figures of 4/22 in his four overs to help his side defend the total successfully.

Arun Karthik has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of the sixth edition of TNPL. In Madurai Panthers’ match against the Salem Spartans, Karthik only managed to score 13 but it has taken his tally to 229 runs in five matches, which has allowed him to go to the top of the list.

The Nellai Royal Kings’ Sanjay Yadav has 219 runs in five matches and is having a fantastic season with both bat and ball. He did miss out in his last game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans but is averaging 109.5 with the bat and will look to keep contributing for his team’s success going ahead in the competition.

Dindigul Dragons’ opener K Vishal Vaidhya follows Yadav with 194 runs in five matches. Nellai Royal Kings skipper Baba Aparajith has taken giant strides in the list as he has scored 190 runs at 47.50 to go to the fifth spot.

Madurai Panthers pacer Ragupathy Silambarasan has taken giant strides in the most wickets list after his match-winning spell against the Salem Spartans in their last game. Defending 166, Silambarasan picked up four wickets, giving away only 22 runs in his four overs to take his tally to nine wickets in five matches. He will look to retain his top spot going ahead in the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Abhishek Tanwar is currently second in the most wickets list in TNPL 2022. He has picked eight wickets in just three matches so far and has impressed everyone. He averages 10 with the ball and is certainly a player to look forward to in the tournament.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan has eight wickets to his name and is sitting at the third position. He picked up two wickets against the Ruby Trichy Warriors and has taken his wicket tally to eight. He is playing a key role for them and will be eager to keep performing in a similar fashion.

