TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 20

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans squared off against the Lyca Kovai Kings in the 20th match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Srikkanth Anirudha (39), S Aravind (27), and Dinesh Karthik (21) helped them post 157 on the board. The Lyca Kovai Kings picked up seven wickets in total, with Balu Surya finishing with three.

The pair of J Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan went bonkers while chasing. They put up a solid unbeaten stand of 151 for the second wicket to help their side chase down the total in 15.2 overs. Kumar and Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 83 and 68 respectively to complete a comprehensive victory.

TNPL 2022 Most Runs List

Sanjay Yadav is currently the highest run-scorer of TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav continues to lead the most runs charts after smashing a scintillating century against the Ruby Trichy Warriors in his last game. He has taken his tally to 322 runs in six matches and looks in fine touch. He will look to keep contributing for the Nellai Royal Kings in their upcoming games.

Nellai Royal Kings’ middle-order batter Baba Aparajith went berserk along with Yadav as he remained unbeaten on 92 to help his side post a record score in the history of the TNPL.

He has scored 282 runs in six matches at an average of 70.50 so far and is a vital cog in the Royal Kings’ batting lineup. He is placed second in the most runs list.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings played an outstanding innings in their last game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Chasing a stiff target of 158, opener Kumar started taking on the bowlers from the word go.

He played some fantastic shots and remained unbeaten on 83 off just 44 balls to jump to third spot in the most runs list. He now has 277 runs to his name and will look to go to the top of the table in his next outing.

TNPL 2022 Most Wickets List

NS Harish in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings continues to impress everyone with his bowling skills. He bowled beautifully against the Tamizhans in the 20th match of TNPL 2022, finishing with figures of 1/26 in his four overs. Tanwar has taken his tally to 12 wickets in the competition to retain his top spot.

Lyca Kovai Kings restricted the Tamizhans to 157 in their 20 overs, with Balu Surya playing a big part in it. The 25-year-old leg spinner took three wickets in his four-overs spell. He only conceded 19 runs and helped restrict their opposition to a low total. Surya is placed second with nine wickets to his name in the most wickets list below Tanwar.

Nellai Royal Kings’ NS Harish, too, has impressed one and all in this year’s competition. He has picked up nine wickets in six matches so far at an average of 16.11 The left-arm spinner is currently in third position.

Madurai Panthers’ Ragupathy Silambarasan, who also has nine wickets to his name, follows Harish on the list.

