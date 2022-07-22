TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 25

The 25th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw the Chepauk Super Gillies lock horns with the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on July 22.

After being asked to bat first on a tricky surface, the Chepauk Super Gillies only managed to score 133 in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Uthirasamy Sasidev top-scored with 45* for them. Aswin Crist picked up three wickets for the Tamizhans.

The Tamizhans’ batters faltered in the chase as their batters never got going. They lost wickets in heaps as they were bundled out on 73 in 19.3 overs to lose the game by 60 runs. R Sai Kishore starred with the ball for the Super Gillies as he picked up four wickets. Sandeep Warrier also bagged three scalps to help his side grab the win and qualify for the playoffs.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Match 25.

Nellai Royal Kings’ Sanjay Yadav is the current leading run-scorer of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 and has scored 322 runs in six matches. He has hit one century and three fifties so far and is playing a vital role for the Royal Kings as they are the current table toppers.

Baba Aparajith of Nellai Royal Kings is having a fantastic tournament with the bat. He has smashed 282 runs in six matches at a hefty average of 70.50 and sits below his teammate Yadav in the most runs list. Aparajith will look to keep contributing to his side the way he is doing till now.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings sits at the third spot in the most runs list of TNPL 2022. He has 277 runs to his name in six innings and is playing a key role for the Lyca Kovai Kings.

If they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, a lot will rely on how Kumar contributes in their game against the Nellai Royal Kings. Arun Karthik and Murali Vijay sit below Kumar in the list with 241 and 224 runs, respectively.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 25

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings is having an outstanding tournament with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets in five matches so far. Tanwar averages 10.50 with the ball and will continue to play a vital role for the Lyca Kovai Kings. He will look to contribute with the ball in their do-or-die game against the Nellai Royal Kings.

Aswin Crist of iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans has taken giant strides in the most runs list. He picked up three wickets in his last game against the Chepauk Super Gillies and has taken his wickets tally to 11 in seven games. He bowled well in the tournament but the Tamizhans have been knocked out of the competition and he will finish with 11 wickets to his name.

R Alexander of Chepauk Super Gillies is having a brilliant competition with the ball. He has picked up 10 wickets in seven games and played a key role in their game against the Tamizhans.

Alexander picked up two wickets giving away only 25 runs in his four overs and has helped his side qualify for the playoffs. He has jumped to the third spot in the most wickets list. L Kiran Akash and Ragupathy Silambarasan also have 10 points and are placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the most wickets list of TNPL 2022.

