TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar continue to top the charts – Updated after Eliminator

Siechem Madurai Panthers took on the Lyca Kovai Kings in the Eliminator of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League on Tuesday (July 26). This clash was played at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

Batting first, the Siechem Madurai Panthers struggled as they only managed to score 126 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. Arun Karthik top-scored with 47 but the other batters failed to contribute.

Lyca Kovai Kings got off to a brilliant start, thanks to their openers Ganga Sridhar Raju and J Suresh Kumar who put 72 between them for the first wicket in 9.5 overs. Rain arrived and washed out the remainder of the game, with the Kovai Kings winning the game by 20 runs on the DLS method.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of the Eliminator.

R Sanjay Yadav continues to lead the most runs charts of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022. He has scored 376 runs in seven games, including four fifties and a century. Yadav has played a vital role for the Nellai Royal Kings in qualifying for the playoffs and will look to contribute against the Chepauk Super Gillies in the first qualifier.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings sits in the second position in the most runs list of TNPL 2022. He built a solid opening stand along with Ganga Sridhar Raju and scored 20* to help his side score 72 in 9.5 overs. Kumar played a good hand in their win against the Siechem Madurai Panthers and has taken his tally to 372 runs.

Baba Aparajith of Nellai Royal Kings has scored 319 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 63.80 with the bat and is a vital cog in the Royal Kings’ batting lineup. Aparajith has smashed three fifties so far and will look to contribute in the knockout stages of the competition.

Arun Karthik of Siechem Madurai Panthers scored 47* in the Eliminator against the Kovai Kings and is fourth in the most runs list with 293 runs to his name.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Eliminator

Abhishek Tanwar has retained his top spot in the most wickets list of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022. He picked up two wickets for Lyca Kovai Kings against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator and played a big part in the side qualifying for the second qualifier. Tanwar now has 15 wickets to his name and retains the top spot in the most wickets charts.

L Kiran Akash of Siechem Madurai Panthers went wicketless in their Eliminator game against the Lyca Kovai Kings. However, he has picked up 12 wickets in six matches this season and is second on the most wickets list of TNPL 2022.

Aswin Crist of iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans is third in the most wickets list of the sixth edition of TNPL. The Tamizhans failed to qualify for the playoffs but Crist was fantastic with the ball, finishing 11 wickets in seven matches. He averaged 18.64 with the ball and led the bowling attack of the Tamizhans.

Balu Surya of Lyca Kovai Kings has jumped to the fourth spot after returning with figures of 1/21 in the Eliminator against the Siechem Madurai Panthers.

