TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar continue to top the charts – Updated after Match 27

Match 27 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 saw the Madurai Panthers lock horns against the Ruby Trichy Warriors at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

After being asked to bat first, the Madurai Panthers finished their innings on 136/6. Balchander Anirudh top-scored with 34 for the Panthers. M Poiyamozhi finished with figures of 2/24 in his four overs for the Warriors.

The Warriors got off to a steady start but lost their way midway through the chase as they were bundled out on 100, falling short by 36 runs.

Jagatheesan Kousik bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets with the ball as it helped the Panthers win the game comprehensively.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 27

R Sanjay Yadav of the Nellai Royal Kings leads the runscoring charts in TNPL 2022. He has had an outstanding competition with the bat so far, having scored 376 runs in seven matches.

He has hit a century and four fifties and will look to keep contributing for his side in the knockout stages of the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ J Suresh Kumar sits below Yadav in the most runs list. He has 352 runs to his name in seven matches and averages a hefty 58.67 with the bat. He has played a key role in helping them qualify for the playoffs and is a vital cog in their batting lineup.

Nellai Royal Kings' Baba Aparajith follows Kumar with 319 runs. He averages 63.80 with the bat and will look to add a few more to his tally in the playoffs.

The Madurai Panthers' Arun Karthik missed out in their last game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. He was dismissed on five and has 246 runs to his name, sitting in fourth spot.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 27

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings continues to lead the wicket-takers' list of TNPL 2022. He has picked up 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.77.

He has played a key role for his side and will be eager to retain his top spot when he takes the field in the playoffs.

Madurai Panthers' L Kiran Akash sits in second spot on the most wickets list in TNPL 2022. Defending 137 against the Ruby Trichy Warriors, Akash bowled beautifully and picked up two wickets to take his tally to 12 wickets to jump to the third spot.

He will be eager to carry forward his rich form with the ball in the knockout stages of the competition.

A Aswin Crist of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans has 11 scalps to his name in seven games and is placed third on the most wickets list. Though the Tamizhans failed to qualify for the playoffs, Crist played a big role for them.

He averaged 18.64 with the ball and would have loved to see his side finish in the top four.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far