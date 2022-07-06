TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Kiran Akash continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 11

Lyca Kovai Kings faced the Salem Spartans in the eleventh match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on July 6. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted this encounter.

After being asked to bat first, the Salem Spartans could only manage to score 146/9 in their 20 overs. Gopinath top-scored with 41 but there were no significant contributions from the other batters. The Kings picked up nine wickets, with Abhishek Tanwar and Balu Surya finishing with three each.

The Kings got off to a steady start and fifties from J Suresh Kumar (64 off 43 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (56* off 43 balls) helped them chase down the total in the 17th over to win the game by eight wickets. The Kings grab their first win of the competition while the Spartans continue to toil hard to win their first game of this year’s competition.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Sanjay Yadav is currently the highest run-scorer of TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

There is no massive change in the most runs list as Sanjay Yadav continues to lead the charts, having scored 212 runs in four games. He has had an outstanding competition so far and has contributed with both bat and ball for the Nellai Royal Kings. He currently strikes at 194.50 in this year’s competition.

K Vishal Vaidhya is in the second position with 194 runs while Arun Karthik is in the third place with 175 runs after scoring a blistering ton in his last match. The top-three positions in the most runs list remain the same.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings has jumped to the fourth position. Having scored 64 off 43 balls against the Salem Spartans, he has taken his tally to 147 and pips C Hari Nishanth who is slipped to the fifth position. Kumar will look to stay in the race and keep contributing to his team’s success.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Shahrukh Khan is second on the wicket-takers list in TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: News18)

Kiran Akash of Madurai Panthers continues to remain at the top of the list. He picked up two wickets in their last game against table-toppers Nellai Royal Kings, which has allowed him to go to the top of the list. He has seven wickets in total in three matches.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan went wicketless in their last game against the Salem Spartans but continues to remain at the second position, with NS Harish of Nellai Royal Kings following him in the list. Harish is playing a key role for his side in this year’s competition.

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings starred with the ball for them in their previous fixture. He picked up three wickets against the Salem Spartans to help his side restrict the opposition to 146. He has jumped to the fourth position in the most wickets list of TNPL 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far