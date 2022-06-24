TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav leads the charts – Updated after Match 1

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) faced off in the opening game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli hosted this contest where the game was decided by a super over.

Electing to bowl first, CSG did a fine job in the opening phase of the game as they picked up three quick wickets. Laxmesha Suryaprakash (62) and Sanjay Yadav (87*) steadied the ship and put up a brilliant partnership as it helped them post 184 on the board, losing four wickets.

In reply, CSG kept losing wickets at regular intervals but skipper Kaushik Gandhi stood tall against the Royal Kings’ bowlers. He brought up his fifty but was dismissed on 64 off 43 balls in the 18th over.

With 29 required from the last two overs, S Harish Kumar played a sensational knock of 26* off just 12 balls to force the game into a super over. Sanjay Yadav starred with the ball for the Royal Kings, picking up two wickets.

CSG batted first in the super over and scored nine, thanks to a maximum on the last ball from Narayan Jagadeesan. V Athisayaraj Davidson picked up a wicket for the Royal Kings. Sandeep Warrier tried hard and even picked up a wicket but failed to defend the total as the Royal Kings chased down the total with a ball to spare with one wicket in hand.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Sanjay Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav played a fantastic knock when his team needed it the most. Coming in to bat in the sixth over with a scoreboard reading 27/3, Yadav played some brilliant strokes and raced to his fifty in no time. He remained unbeaten on 87 off just 47 balls to help Nellai Royal Kings post 184 on the board. He also scored seven runs in the super over to help his side get across the line with one ball to spare.

Kaushik Gandhi scored 64 for the Chepauk Super Gillies and kept them in the chase of 185. He smashed seven fours and two sixes. He departed in the 18th over but helped his side get close to the target as it laid the foundation for them to force the game into a super over.

Nellai Royal Kings opener Laxmesha Suryaprakash played an outstanding knock. He brought up his fifty and helped his side get off to a good start. He played his strokes freely despite losing wickets from the other end. He scored 62 off 50 balls, including eight fours. He ranks third in the highest run-scorer after game one.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

V Athisayaraj Davidson represents the Nellai Royal Kings (Image Courtesy: Sportstar - The Hindu)

Sanjay Yadav bowled beautifully for the Nellai Royal Kings. With his left-arm spin, he kept a lid on the scoring rate in the first game and picked up two wickets. He conceded only 27 runs in his four overs.

V Athisayaraj Davidson was expensive in the game. He picked up a wicket but conceded 44 runs in his four overs. He was handed the responsibility of bowling the super over and conceded only nine runs and also picked up the big wicket of S Harish Kumar.

Sandeep Warrier was good with the ball for the Chepauk Super Gillies. He picked up two wickets in the match with one in the super over while defending 10. He tried hard but failed to defend as the Nellai Royal Kings got across the line with one ball to spare.

