TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Bowlers reign supreme as the Tiruppur Tamizhans trounce Madurai in a low-scoring match - Updated after Match 23

With the race for the playoffs heating up, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans registered a crucial win against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in match 23 of TNPL 2022.

On a deceptively low-scoring surface, the Tiruppur Tamizhans showed tremendous character to defend a total of 130, condemning the Madurai Panthers to their second defeat this season.

Madurai captain NS Chaturved chose to bowl on what seemed a good surface, and his bowlers backed him up right from the beginning. Seamer Kiran Akash started strongly, picking up a wicket apiece in his first two overs. Tiruppur managed a powerplay score of 37/2, post which their innings began to unravel.

The spinners began choking the run flow in the middle overs, with Tiruppur reduced to 54/4 after 10. Maan Bafna was the glue that held them together, batting sensibly even as wickets fell around him. Most of the Madurai bowlers were very economical and didn't bowl too many loose balls.

In the end, Maan Bafna's unbeaten 40 took the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to 129/7. Kiran Akash was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/18 in three overs.

While one would've expected Madurai to continue the trend of teams chasing down low scores with ease, Anirudha Srikkanth's side had other ideas. On a surface that surprisingly wore out as the game progressed, the Tiruppur Tamizhans bowled with discipline.

M Mohamed and Aswin Crist opened the bowling, picking up wickets in their respective first overs. Spinner Mohan Prasath joined in on the fun as Madurai ended the powerplay on 30/4. None of the batters looked comfortable at the crease, with the pitch catching them off-guard.

Post the powerplay, Tiruppur seized control of the match, with all their bowlers getting in on the action. They were bowled out for a mere 76, in 17.2 overs, with Sunny Sandhu top-scoring with a 15-ball 17.

Aswin Crist picked up three wickets, with Mohan Prasath picking up two. The rest of the bowlers also bowled very tidy spells in a fabulous team effort.

Maan Bafna's runs played a pivotal role in Tiruppur's win, and he received the 'Player of the Match' award.

While Madurai were the frontrunners to secure a top two position alongside the Nellai Royal Kings, this 53-run defeat at the hands of Tiruppur sets them back. The Chepauk Super Gillies are level on points with them and have a superior NRR, making the teams' final group stage matches very important.

It was an equally important result for the Tiruppur Tamizhans, who got a substantial NRR boost with that performance. Level on points with the Kovai Kings, they'll hope to win their last league match of TNPL 2022 against the Chepauk Super Gillies and secure a place in the top four.

