TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Madurai Panthers condemn Super Gillies to second defeat - Updated after Match 3

The Siechem Madurai Panthers and the Chepauk Super Gilles faced off in the third match of TNPL 2022 on Saturday, June 25, at the India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. This match was the first of a doubleheader.

While the Panthers were playing their first game of the season, the Gillies were looking to shake off a defeat in the Super Over in their opener. However, things didn't work out quite well for them, as they succumbed to another defeat by four wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

Madurai captain NS Chaturved elected to field after winning the toss, and his bowlers vindicated his decision. The Super Gillies found themselves in big trouble due to a combination of poor shot selection and quality bowling.

While the Gillies captain Kaushik Gandhi fell in the first over, pacer Kiran Akash picked up two more wickets in the powerplay to leave CSG reeling at 33/3 after five overs. Varun Chakravarthy wreaked havoc in the sixth over to reduce them to 37-5.

They soon found themselves reeling at 52-7, and it needed a miraculous recovery from them to even put up a respectable total. Led by Sasidev and Harish Kumar's 82-run partnership, they managed 135-8 in their 20 overs, with Sasidev scoring a half-century.

In response, the Super Gillies bowlers couldn't pick up enough early wickets to trouble the Panthers. Balchander Anirudh walked in at No.3 and took the game away from them with his positive stroke-making. After sitting in a comfortable position of 70/1 after eight overs, there was a slight wobble from the Panthers.

A tight spell of left-arm spin from R Alexander gave CSG a way back into the game, but Anirudh's timely boundaries soon put the result to bed. While they ended up losing six wickets, it was a comfortable chase for the Panthers, with Balchander Anirudh remaining unbeaten on 58.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

The Chepauk Super Gillies succumbed to their second successive defeat.

With their defeat, the Madurai Panthers moved to the top of the TNPL 2022 points table, owing to their superior net run rate. Meanwhile, it hasn't been a positive start to the tournament for defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies.

With two losses in as many TNPL games, they need to start winning to get themselves back in playoff contention. They now lie seventh with no points, ahead of Dindigul Dragons on net run rate.

