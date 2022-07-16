TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan help the Kovai Kings to a comfortable win - Updated after Match 20

In what their skipper labeled a 'must-win' game, the Lyca Kovai Kings ran out winners against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on July 16.

In the first match of a Saturday doubleheader at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore, an unbeaten partnership between J Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan guided the side home in a run chase of 158.

Kovai captain Shahrukh Khan won the toss and chose to bowl. His decision didn't prove to be wise, at least during the powerplay, where Anirudha Srikkanth went bonkers. After finishing on 56/0 after the first six overs, the Tiruppur Tamizhans must've been looking at a huge score, especially with the return of star batter Dinesh Karthik. However, leg-spinner Balu Surya had other ideas.

He removed both the openers, soon reducing ITT to 74/2 in ten overs. Just when Dinesh Karthik and Tushar Raheja got going, left-arm spinner Ajith Ram struck. He removed both the set batters in a crucial 14th over, leaving Tiruppur to rebuild again.

A late burst from Maan Bafna helped the side to 157/7 in 20 overs, definitely some runs short of what they would've liked.

In response, LKK lost opener Ganga Sridhar Raju very early, with Sai Sudharsan walking out to bat at No. 3. That was the last wicket they lost as J Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan rallied together to bat Tiruppur out of the match. The former was the aggressor, smashing his way through the powerplay.

Soon, Sai Sudharsan joined the fun when the spinners came into play, using his feet well. Tiruppur couldn't catch a break as none of their bowlers were left unscathed as the Lyca Kovai Kings stormed to a victory with more than four overs to spare.

While Suresh Kumar remained unbeaten on a 44-ball 83, Sai Sudharsan supported him ably with a 41-ball 68.

The two points and the manner of victory are a huge boost for the Kovai Kings, who now move to third place in the points table. With a close finish expected in the fight for the third and fourth qualification spots, their NRR of 0.689 should do them a world of good.

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are at the opposite end of that equation, with an NRR of -0.515. That is something they should aim to rectify in their next match.

