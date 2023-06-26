TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Bhuvaneswaran P lead the charts – Updated after Match 17

The Lyca Kovai Kings defeated the Dindigul Dragons by 59 runs in the first TNPL match on Sunday, June 25. The Kovai Kings scored 206 runs in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. In the second innings, the Dindigul Dragons were bowled out for just 147 runs after 19.1 overs.

In the second match of the day, the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Ba11sy Trichy by 46 runs. The Tamizhans’ scored 201/4 in the first innings, thanks to half-centuries from B Anirudh Sita Ram and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore. In reply, Trichy tried their best but kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to score 155 in 20 overs.

There has been plenty of movement in the most runs list and most wickets list of TNPL 2023. Let’s have a look at who leads the charts after the conclusion of match no. 17:

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Baba Aparajjth in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Sai Sudharsan was brilliant for Lyca Kovai Kings in their win over the Dindigul Dragons. He smashed eight fours and four maximums to score 83 off just 41 balls. He sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list of TNPL 2023 with 330 runs at an average of 82.50.

Baba Aparajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies is second in the list. The right-handed batter has scored 240 runs in five outings at an average of 60. He will be looking to contribute in the next game and help his side get back to winning ways.

Nellai Royal Kings’ G Ajitesh has 188 runs to his name in five games and is third on the list. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter smashed a scintillating ton and is striking at a rate of 160.68 in the tournament. He will be eager to move up the ladder.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 17 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Bhuvaneswaran P of Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans bowled brilliantly against Ba11sy Trichy on Sunday. He picked up four wickets and gave away 41 runs in four overs. He has now taken 10 wickets in TNPL 2023 and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper Shahrukh Khan picked up two wickets, giving away 16 runs in his two overs during their win over the Dindigul Dragons. He now has nine wickets to his name after five games and sits below Bhuvaneswaran in second place.

Saravana Kumar P of the Dindigul Dragons registered figures of 2/49 against the Lyca Kovai Kings on Sunday. The right-arm pacer has now picked up nine wickets in the competition and follows the Kovai Kings’ skipper. He averages 12.55 with the ball and has an economy rate of 7.79.

