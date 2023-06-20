TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 9

The Lyca Kovai Kings beat the Chepauk Super Gillies by eight wickets in the ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday, June 19.

With the win over the Super Gillies, the Lyca Kovai Kings now have two wins from their three matches have moved up to the second position in the points table with a net run rate of +1.687. Dindigul Dragons remain at the top of the table with four points to their name and a net run rate of +2.408.

Nellai Royal Kings are placed third in the points table. They have won both their games so far and have four points under their belt. The Chepauk Super Gillies suffered their first loss of the competition and have slipped to the fourth spot in the points table.

Salem Spartans have two points after their first two games of the season; they sit below the Super Gillies in the table. Ba11sy Trichy, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, and Siechem Madurai Panthers are yet to win a single game in the competition and occupy the last three spots in the points table.

Valliappan Yudheeswaran and Sai Sudharsan help the Lyca Kovai Kings get back to winning ways in TNPL 2023

Shahrukh Khan in action for Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: Sportstar - The Hindu)

The Lyca Kovai Kings won their first game but suffered a final-ball loss in their next game against the Nellai Royal Kings. Against the Chepauk Super Gillies on Monday, the Kovai Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. They did a fantastic job in the field to restrict the Super Gillies to 126/8.

Valliappan Yudheeswaran bowled beautifully and grabbed three wickets while giving away 29 runs in his four overs. Harish Kumar top-scored with 32 for the Super Gillies.

In reply, Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan put up a solid partnership for the second wicket. Kumar scored 47 runs off 34 balls with eight fours and one maximum.

Sai Sudharsan played a brilliant knock of 64 runs off 43 balls to take the Kings across the line with 21 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. Sudharsan has been in tremendous form in TNPL 2023 and is the tournament's top scorer.

