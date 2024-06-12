TNPL owner loses over 6 crore while trying to buy shares in CPL team, FIR filed against Robin Bist - Reports

According to a report by Indian Express, the owner of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has been duped a little over INR 6 crore under the pretext of getting ownership in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team. Following the complaint by M Selvakumar, the owner of Salem Spartans, with CCB 1 police station in Chennai last year, an FIR had been registered against four suspects, including domestic cricketers Robin Bist and Akash Sumra.

Bist, who has played more than 100 first-class games and was a part of Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the Indian Premier League, was again bought by the Spartans in this year's auction. Meanwhile, Sumra was introduced to Selvakumar as a cricket agent and an investment advisor.

According to Selvakumar, he had paid 6.10 crore to Satish and Nitin on different occasions.

"Robin and Akash introduced me to Satish Kumar and Nitin Khokhar saying they own shares in a CPL team and wanted me to invest in their team," Selvakumar said.

"When I realised I was duped, I demanded my money back but one of the accused threatened me with life. Left with no option, I approached the cops and registered an FIR."

Interestingly, the TNPL owner added that Bist's name was added to the FIR for witnessing purposes. When contacted about his reaction to getting an FIR registered against him, Bist said:

"I have to speak to Selvakumar sir. I only introduced the guys to him and cooperated with the cops in their investigation."

Selvakumar provided details saying Satish and Nitin claimed to own 27% of the CPL team and invited him to invest while also promising him 25% ownership.

Based on Bist and Sumra's assurance as well as credible documents shown by Satish and Nitin, Selvakumar was convinced to invest his money. However, it all turned out to be a scam.

Salem Spartans finished in seventh position in TNPL 2023

In the 2023 edition of TNPL, the Salem Spartans could only win two out of seven games and finished in the seventh position in the points table. They were led by the all-rounder Abhishek Tanwar.

Formerly known as the Tuti Patriots under different owners, they emerged as the winner of TNPL 2016.

