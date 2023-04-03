"To be able to emulate his score is a relief and a great feeling" - Aiden Markram opens up on matching Herschelle Gibbs' 175

South African batter Aiden Markram admits that Herschelle Gibbs' 175 was way more significant than his knock in the second ODI against the Netherlands on Sunday (April 2). However, he considers it an honor to have matched the former Proteas great's highest ODI score.

Markram thwarted the Dutch bowling attack in the second ODI in Johannesburg as he hit 175 off 126 balls to help the hosts post a winning total of 370 in 50 overs. The 29-year-old struck 17 fours and seven sixes in what proved to be the seventh-highest team total for South Africa in ODIs.

Speaking after his side's 146-run victory, Markram recalled watching Gibbs smash 175 against Australia in their iconic clash back in 2006 as the Proteas chased down 435. He feels the former opener's knock was fantastic given the stakes and was thus better than his innings against the Netherlands.

As quoted by News24, Markram said:

"His innings was probably a lot better than mine in terms of the match situation and the series context, but I watched that knock when I was young and it was great to watch. To be able to emulate his score is a relief and a great feeling."

Aiden Markram's form bodes well for the SunRisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise he is to captain and join as soon as possible. The Orange Army suffered a batting meltdown in their IPL 2023 opener on Sunday as they managed only 131/8 in pursuit of the Rajasthan Royals' 203/5.

"I try to keep it orthodox and back what I always do" - Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram raises his bat. (Credits: Twitter)

During his whirlwind knock, Aiden Markram added 199 in no time with David Miller. He also took two wickets in the second innings as the Netherlands stumbled.

After the match, Markram claimed he doesn't believe in trying anything out of the ordinary and credited the groundsmen for producing wickets that allow good strokeplay. He said:

"I don't think I have an unorthodox game naturally. Credit must be given to the groundsmen for the wickets we've been getting to allow for that stroke-play and quick outfields. I try to keep it orthodox and back what I always do.

"If conditions become difficult, sure you can go more unorthodox because there's no point going on with something that's not working. But in general, I try to keep it simple and play good shots."

The right-hander concluded:

"As a sportsman, you're naturally competitive and at that stage of the innings you try to be aggressive with your body language and stroke-play. Maybe that's why it came across like that."

With the series win, South Africa have nearly confirmed their direct qualification for the 50-over ICC World Cup in India scheduled for later this year.

