"To get an update, you have to ask for an update" - Discarded pacer's scathing remark on Ajit Agarkar after being left out of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Veteran India seamer Mohammad Shami issued a strong response after not being considered by the selection committee for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The Men in Blue named four frontline seam bowling options in the squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, as Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana made the cut.

Shami had made his international return earlier this year for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. The pacer featured in the home series against England, as well as the successful 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, where he featured as the sole frontline seamer in the playing XI.

A mediocre Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left the selectors unconvinced about his chances for the England tour due to fitness and workload concerns. A similar concern was expressed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar as the veteran's absence was questioned during the squad selection press conference in Ahmedabad recently.

"I have no update. He has played in the Duleep Trophy. But in the last two-three years, he hasn't played a lot of cricket. I think he played one game for Bengal and one in the Duleep trophy. As a performer, we know what he can do, but he has to play cricket," Agarkar said (via India Today).

Shami, in reply, implied that there was no communication by the team management regarding his fitness.

"To get an update, you have to ask for an update. It is not my responsibility to know who gives updates to whom and all that. My responsibility is to go to the NCA, and if you give me matches, I'll play in those games. It is upto him regarding asking for updates, that is not my responsibility," Shami told reporters after a practice session at the Eden Gardens ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy opener.

He added that given the fact he is set to feature in first-class matches for Bengal, there should be no doubts regarding his fitness for white-ball games.

"Memes were about this only now. Once again, selection is not in my hands. If fitness was an issue, I should not be here. So, I don't think I need to say anything regarding this. If I can play four-day cricket, I can play 50 over cricket as well," he continued.

Shami recently featured in the Duleep Trophy fixture for the East Zone against the North Zone. He bowled a combined 34 overs across both innings, while ending with the sole wicket of Sahil Lotra.

"If I am not in the team, what is my mistake?" - Mohammad Shami on missing out on Team India squad for Australia tour

In the past, Shami was one of the first names on the squad sheet as far as assignments in Australia were concerned, across all formats. The right-arm pacer has stellar numbers Down Under, which includes a memorable 2015 ODI World Cup campaign. Across 14 ODIs in the country, he has bagged 22 wickets at an average of 26.64 and an economy of 5.19.

Upon being asked about his thoughts regarding the selectors' snub, Shami stated that he does not wish to dwell on what is not in his control.

"I have said this so many times now, it is not in my hands. What is my control is preparing for matches, and playing on the field. If you give me matches to prepare, then I will surely play. If I am not in the team, what is my mistake? You guys have seen that now I am getting matches to play, I am playing for Bengal, so I don't have any objection. There's no issue there. You are steering me towards controversy here," Shami said.

Shami left the door open to a potential comeback to international cricket, hoping that his upcoming performances impress the selectors.

"You cannot perform at the same level 24/7 in cricket. The performance I gave in the 2023 WC was next level. I got injured after that. We have close to 150 crore people yaar. even I don't wish that I play all the time and suffer the team. I wished that I could return to the team after getting the operation and make a comeback. I am trying to do that, and whenever these people like my performance, I am ready," he concluded.

Bengal will kick-start their Ranji Trophy campaign with an Elite, Group C clash against Uttarakhand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, October 15.

