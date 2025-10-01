"Told him to donate his white pads" - Shikhar Dhawan reveals hilarious conversation with former India wicketkeeper

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed a hilarious conversation that he had with ex-India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. It was a funny chat that they had during the 2018 Test series in England.

Dhawan did not have a great series. He managed 162 runs from eight innings at an average of 20.25. In the same series, Dinesh Karthik played two games and made only 21 runs from four innings.

As both batters had a poor outing, Shikhar Dhawan recalled how he told Karthik that their Test careers would be done. He even hilariously asked the right-hander to donate his white pads.

"I was in the lift once, there was Dinesh Karthik as well. He was also there in the England series. I told him funnily that both our careers are done. I told him to donate his white pads to someone. This was the conversation. He was also laughing. I told him to pack his white pads," he said on Raj Shamani's podcast. (47:36)

Notably, it turned out to be the last Test series for both Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik. Both players were dropped from the Test team post the 2018 England tour and never played for India in the format again.

Karthik featured in 26 Tests and scored 1025 runs at an average of 25 with a hundred and seven fifties. Dhawan played 34 Tests and made 2315 runs at an average of 40.61 with seven tons and five half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan narrates funny incident that had him and Virat Kohli laughing

In the same podcast, Shikhar Dhawan also narrated a funny incident during the same 2018 England tour involving then-captain Virat Kohli. The southpaw revealed how he had pulled their team physio's leg. However, he did not name the physio.

"I will not name the physio. We had won a trophy, Virat and I were standing. The physio told he had put some hair growth oil. I told him I don't know about hair but I think you have put it on your eyebrows as they look so big. Virat and I laughed a lot that we fell out of the lift. The moment was such," he said. (48:56)

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli share a brilliant bond on and off the field. The duo put up memorable performances for India while batting together. They batted together the most in ODIs.

In 60 ODIs from 2011 to 2022, they made 3430 partnership runs at an average of 60.17, with 10 hundred-plus partnerships and 18 fifty-plus stands.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

