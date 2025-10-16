Tollywood superstar felicitates Tilak Varma for heroics in Asia Cup final ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:44 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Tilak Varma celebrates after winning the Asia Cup 2025 final - Source: Getty

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi met star Indian cricketer Tilak Varma on the sets of his upcoming film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'. Chiranjeevi praised Tilak for his heroics in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

The Tollywood superstar felicitated the 22-year-old. He was seen personally welcoming Tilak Varma. The two shook hands before engaging in a brief conversation. Tilak also met Nayanthara, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela on the set.

In his honor, a cake was cut. The cake had 'India's Pride Tilak Varma' written on it. He was also felicitated with a garland and a bouquet. Tilak could be seen cutting the cake and was fed a piece of the same by Chiranjeevi, followed by other members present. He was also honored with a shawl.

The star cricketer could be seen posing with Chiranjeevi and the other members present. He also posed with the entire crew.

Watch the video of the same posted on X below:

Tilak was the 'Player of the Match' in Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. He played an incredible match-winning knock under pressure. The left-hander struck an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls with three boundaries and four maximums as India won by five wickets.

Tilak Varma named in T20I squad for Australia series

Tilak Varma has been picked in India's squad for the T20I series in Australia. The Men in Blue will play five T20Is Down Under, starting Wednesday, October 29. He displayed brilliant form in the Asia Cup 2025.

Tilak was India's second-highest run-getter with 213 runs from six innings at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 131.48. He played a huge role in the team's triumph.

The 22-year-old made his T20I debut against the West Indies in 2023. Notably, this will be his first tour Down Under. Tilak has played 32 T20Is so far. He has scored 962 runs from 30 innings at an average of 53.44 and a strike-rate of 149.14. In a short career, he has already slammed two centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 120. He also has four half-centuries to go with the tons.

Tilak will be eager to make the most of this opportunity. While he has impressed so far, he could further cement his spot in the T20I side.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Rishab Vm
bell-icon Manage notifications