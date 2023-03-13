Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in ODI series against Sri Lanka, two uncapped players included

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced a 16-man ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on March 25 in Auckland, with Christchurch and Hamilton hosting the second and third ODI. Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis as the selectors have rested key players.

The likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Devon Conway have been released to join their respective IPL franchises ahead of the 2023 edition. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner will also join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) early at the request of the franchise.

After the first ODI at Eden Park, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Glenn Phillips will leave the squad and travel to India.

Hence, Mark Chapman, Ben Lister and Henry Nicholls will join the squad ahead of the second ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Apart from Lister, Chad Bowes is the second uncapped player in the squad, having earned a call-up on the basis of a prolific white-ball season. The 16-player squad also sees the return of Tom Blundell and Will Young to international limited-overs cricket.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead addressed the squad selection, stating that they are gifted with a wide pool of players and expects them to have plenty of chances to stake a permanent claim in the side.

As quoted by the official website, Stead said:

"It’s always exciting as a coach to have new players in the environment and to have players putting their hands up to be selected again in a particular format. Chad has been impressive for a number of seasons at the top of the order for Canterbury as well as being an excellent fielder.

"We are set to play 16 white ball matches between now and the start of May so there will be a number of chances for players to test themselves in familiar and unfamiliar conditions."

He revealed that Blundell has been impressive in Test cricket and hopes to see him and Lister shine for New Zealand in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

"It’s an exciting opportunity for Tom ahead of a big year of white ball cricket. Ben’s had a challenging time in the past six to seven months but he’s back fit again and we are really excited by the point of difference he brings to the bowling group."

New Zealand are currently leading the Test series 1-0, having defeated Sri Lanka in a thrilling manner in the first Test by two wickets.

New Zealand's ODI squad to face Sri Lanka:

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen (1st ODI), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (2nd and 3rd ODI), Lockie Ferguson (1st ODI), Matt Henry, Ben Lister (2nd and 3rd ODI), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls (2nd and 3rd ODI), Glenn Phillips (1st ODI), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Poll : 0 votes