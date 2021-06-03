Tom Moody feels Devon Conway can be New Zealand's Michael Hussey

With Devon Conway scoring a century against England on his debut, Tom Moody believes the Blackcaps have found their Michael Hussey in the 29-year-old.

Since Conway received his maiden Test cap close to the age of 30, bats left-handed and possesses the ability to score heaps of runs, the former Australian all-rounder compared the Kiwi opener to Hussey in his tweet.

"An extremely well crafted test century from Devon Conway, a player who appears to have a great understanding of his game. An apprenticeship developed over time in two contrasting environments has been his friend. @BLACKCAPS have found their own Mike Hussey!" Tom Moody tweeted on Thursday (June 3).

Tom Moody also pointed out how both Devon Conway and Michael Hussey developed their game while playing in another country.

Conway first played domestic cricket in South Africa before moving to New Zealand. Hussey too broke several records in county cricket before Australia handed him his first Test cap.

Devon Conway will be keen to take the Blackcaps close to 400 in the first innings of the Lord's Test match

None of the English bowlers could dismiss Devon Conway on the first day of his Test career

Devon Conway became the first cricketer to score a century at Lord's on the first day of his Test career. The left-handed batsman finished the day with 136 runs off 240 deliveries.

His 16 fours helped the New Zealand cricket team reach 246/3 at the end of Day 1. It will be interesting to see if Devon Conway can become the first player to score a double hundred while making his Test debut at Lord's.

The second day of the Lord's Test match between New Zealand and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST. You can follow the live scorecard here.

