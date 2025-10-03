"Too good to simply be a backup" - Twitter hails Dhruv Jurel as he scores his maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 

Team India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel notched his first Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. He reached the milestone in the final session amid a mammoth partnership alongside Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket in the first innings.

Jurel came to the crease at No.5 following Shubman Gill's dismissal in the 57th over of the innings. Given an advanced role as a proper middle-order batter along with wicket-keeping duties, he was up to the task. The 24-year-old had made a serious impression on the opening day with his remarkable athleticism behind the wickets against the moving ball. Building on that performance, he looked well-settled and at ease at the crease from the get-go.

He played a massive part in ramping up the scoring alongside Ravindra Jadeja with a flurry of sixes as West Indies struggled to make an impact with the old ball in testing conditions on the field. The wicket-keeper batter brought up the three-figure mark in style with a boundary to midwicket, and marked the occasion with a special celebration as well.

Jurel has made a serious case to be considered as a pure batter even after Rishabh Pant's inevitable return after injury in the near future. Fans urged the management to consider him for the No.3 role as well, given his technical prowess as well as Sai Sudharsan's recent struggles. Have a look at some of the reactions on social media right here:

Arnab Dutta @arnabforreall I don’t understand why they don’t back Dhruv Jurel as a batter if they need one at no. 6 or even no. 3 on overseas tours. Just look at his technique.And he has shown how good his temperament is on multiple occasions including that famous Ranchi test and several A-tours. #wivsind

Vidit Bhargava @viditb It's surprising that Dhruv Jurel is not yet a permanent member of the playing XI. The guy has the right technique and temperament required to play test cricket. Doesn't need to replace Pant, can play as an extra batter even. Indian middle order needs a bit of that.

Hriday @Hriday1812 Dhruv Jurel should be in the First XI even if Pant is already in the XI. He is too good to simply be a backup.

Misty Sinha @naive_shrewd Dhruv Jurel is one player in test cricket I genuinely feel can be a good investment in longer run. Has the temperament and variable gears needed at different situations and conditions. Can also help us take off Pant's burden(if) as WK and play him as a pure batsman!

. @IndianMarket0 Jurel is the best player of spin on this team. He is as good as Jaiswal. A damn good player. It's a shame that he is not regular 11 already

KASHISH @crickashish217 Jurel's always been too good to just be treated as a Pant back up.

Dhruv Jurel cruising along as India hit the 400-run mark ahead of Stumps on Day 2

Team India carried on from where they left things on the opening day, where they ended on 121-2, trailing West Indies' first innings total by just 41 runs. India polished off the deficit in a flash, before KL Rahul recorded his first ton on home soil since 2016.

At the time of writing, Jurel is unbeaten on 113 runs off 200 deliveries as India are well placed at 407-4 in the 120th over. The Men in Blue have a mammoth lead of 245 runs as well.

