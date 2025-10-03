"Too good to simply be a backup" - Twitter hails Dhruv Jurel as he scores his maiden ton on Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 

Team India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel notched his first Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. He reached the milestone in the final session amid a mammoth partnership alongside Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket in the first innings.
Jurel came to the crease at No.5 following Shubman Gill's dismissal in the 57th over of the innings. Given an advanced role as a proper middle-order batter along with wicket-keeping duties, he was up to the task. The 24-year-old had made a serious impression on the opening day with his remarkable athleticism behind the wickets against the moving ball. Building on that performance, he looked well-settled and at ease at the crease from the get-go.
He played a massive part in ramping up the scoring alongside Ravindra Jadeja with a flurry of sixes as West Indies struggled to make an impact with the old ball in testing conditions on the field. The wicket-keeper batter brought up the three-figure mark in style with a boundary to midwicket, and marked the occasion with a special celebration as well.
Jurel has made a serious case to be considered as a pure batter even after Rishabh Pant's inevitable return after injury in the near future. Fans urged the management to consider him for the No.3 role as well, given his technical prowess as well as Sai Sudharsan's recent struggles. Have a look at some of the reactions on social media right here:
Dhruv Jurel cruising along as India hit the 400-run mark ahead of Stumps on Day 2
Team India carried on from where they left things on the opening day, where they ended on 121-2, trailing West Indies' first innings total by just 41 runs. India polished off the deficit in a flash, before KL Rahul recorded his first ton on home soil since 2016.
At the time of writing, Jurel is unbeaten on 113 runs off 200 deliveries as India are well placed at 407-4 in the 120th over. The Men in Blue have a mammoth lead of 245 runs as well.
