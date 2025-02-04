"Too precious to be just called on for one game out of the blue" - Ex-Team India coach warns against risking Jasprit Bumrah for Champions Trophy 2025

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has strongly advised against rushing Jasprit Bumrah back for the ICC Champions Trophy, given his current injury status. Shastri feels the right-arm speedster is too precious an asset to be risked and asking him to deliver his A-game right after recovering from the injury.

The 31-year-old is currently nursing a back injury that came on the back of a heavy workload during the away Test series against Australia. He was unable to bowl during the final day of the series as a back spasm ruled him out and is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series as well. Although the selectors have named the ace bowler in India's Champions Trophy squad, fitness remains a concern.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the 62-year-old reckons India have a big year ahead of them. However, Shastri also warned that the Men in Blue's chances of winning the Champions Trophy will dip significantly if Bumrah ceases to play.

"I think it's high risk. There's too much big cricket coming up for India. And at this stage of his career, I think he's too precious to be just called on for one game out of the blue and asked to deliver. The expectations will be so much. They'll think that he'll come in straight away and set the world on fire. It's never that easy when you come back from injury. Bumrah not fit will reduce India's chances [of winning the Champions Trophy] by 30%, literally by 30-35%. With a fully fit Bumrah playing, you are guaranteed of those death overs," Shastri said.

Jasprit Bumrah was one of India's best bowlers during the 2023 World Cup that took place at home, picking up 20 scalps in 11 matches. The final of the tournament was also the last time the Ahmedabad-born cricketer played an ODI.

Ricky Ponting opens up on India hardly having any backup for Jasprit Bumrah in Australia

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting suggested that the right-arm pacer can play in the Champions Trophy if Mohammed Shami remains fit, given they can complement one another. Ponting stated:

"My biggest concern about India when they came for Australia in the Test series was Bumrah not having Shami there as a backup and him having to burden most of the load. And that's probably what happened, and might even have something to do with why he got hurt. He probably ended up having to bowl a bit more in that series with Shami not being there. So look, if Shami’s fit, that’s a positive."

Team India will kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

