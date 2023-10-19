Top 10 funny memes as Bangladesh make 256 in World Cup 2023 clash vs India in Pune

Bangladesh scored 256 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings of their World Cup 2023 match against India on Thursday, October 19, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh openers began watchfully as Jasprit Bumrah troubled them. Mohammed Siraj was not as effective, which allowed the batters some breathing space at the other end.

After weathering the early storm, Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66) hit aggressive half-centuries and put on 93 runs for the first wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav drew the first blood for India by sending back Tanzid in the 15th over. Things went downhill for Bangladesh from there on with a middle-order collapse. Veteran players Mushfiqur Rahim (38) and Mahmudullah (46) contributed with vital knocks to help their side to 256/8.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj were the picks of Indian bowlers as they scalped two wickets each.

Fans on social media enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the encounter between India and Bangladesh. They reacted to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

The wicket was good, with an even bounce and it's flat: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Speaking during the mid-innings break, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reflected on the first-innings action and said:

"I think, wicket looks very good, not much turn on the wicket and if we play just normal cricket, we should get the job done. (About the celebration after the catch) Celebration was for our fielding coach, after every game, we get the best fielder's award and I was telling him to look at me."

On the pitch, Jadeja continued:

"The wicket was good, with an even bounce and it's flat, the ball was coming on nicely and hopefully our batters go out there and chase it down easily. You have to bowl into the stumps, can't bowl anywhere else, keep it with tight lines and bowl according to the field."

