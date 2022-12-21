Create

Top 10 funny Ramiz Raja memes after he is fired as PCB chairman 

By Balakrishna
Modified Dec 21, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Fans react after the ousting of Ramiz Raja as PCB head.
Ramiz Raja was fired as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on Wednesday following England's 3-0 clean sweep of the Test series over the hosts. Najam Sethi replaced him at the helm and will take charge as the new PCB chairman.

In 2022, the Babar Azam-led side endured a dismal run in home Tests, as they lost both the series against Australia and England, which ended their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The recent whitewash against England was also the first such instance for Pakistan in the Test series at home. The pitches used for these matches also received widespread criticism from all corners. All this might have played a role in Raja's sacking.

Ramiz became PCB chief on August 21 last year, after Imran Khan (Pakistan's Prime Minister then) nominated him. He has been a vocal spokesperson for Pakistan cricket ever since. He also took shots at India and BCCI on multiple occasions.

Cricket fans took note of the news of Ramiz Raja's departure from the PCB chairman position. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

PCB throwing Ramiz Raja out 😂 https://t.co/A2k3Gr4gFW
PCB to Ramiz Raja https://t.co/QpaGqUelY6
@mufaddal_vohra Friendship Goals ✌🏻 https://t.co/mCpOWTdfVv
Ramiz Raja has been fired.Najam Sethi appointed as the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. https://t.co/xqhOOXzOzX
@mufaddal_vohra Mohammad amir outside the PCB office https://t.co/RUdQ5Ouiod
Najam Sethi to Ex Chairman Ramiz Raja https://t.co/YPQ6TUSps1
Ramiz Raja exiting the PCB also means Ramiz Raja returning as commentator. https://t.co/3KS8FAPaqr
Ramiz Raja right now.#PakistanCricket #najamsethi https://t.co/1ZJkE2vwwG
#Ramiz Raja has been fired as PCB Chairman and Welcome Back "Youtuber" Ramiz @iramizraja 😄🛬Najam Aziz Sethi appointed as new #PCB Chairman 👏👏#ramizraja #najamsethi https://t.co/P5aLpgDaAS
PCT free from the shackles of terr0ri$t Ramiz Rajahttps://t.co/qEhvDUA8lb

"It takes time for the mindset to change"- Babar Azam on Ramiz Raja's advice to adopt an aggressive approach like England's in Test cricket

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opined that it would take time to alter their mindset and adopt a new aggressive approach in Test cricket. Ramiz Raja recently told Sky Sports' Michael Atherton that he advised Babar Azam to select T20 players for Test cricket and play with attacking intent to counter England's juggernaut.

In a press conference after the series loss against England, Babar Azam explained his perspective on Ramiz Raja's suggestions and said:

"There is a set plan for everything, and we have it for every format. You cannot change things in just a day or a week. It takes time for the mindset to change. If we start playing defensively, journalists will ask why we don’t play aggressively, and when we play aggressively, they ask why we don’t play the other way."

He added:

"There will always be questions. You can’t please everyone. Ultimately what matters is results. If results don’t come, then questions will be raised no matter what we do.”

Do you think it was the right decision to sack Ramiz Raja? Sound off in the comments section.

