Top 10 funny Ramiz Raja memes after he is fired as PCB chairman 

Ramiz Raja was fired as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman on Wednesday following England's 3-0 clean sweep of the Test series over the hosts. Najam Sethi replaced him at the helm and will take charge as the new PCB chairman.

In 2022, the Babar Azam-led side endured a dismal run in home Tests, as they lost both the series against Australia and England, which ended their hopes of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The recent whitewash against England was also the first such instance for Pakistan in the Test series at home. The pitches used for these matches also received widespread criticism from all corners. All this might have played a role in Raja's sacking.

Ramiz became PCB chief on August 21 last year, after Imran Khan (Pakistan's Prime Minister then) nominated him. He has been a vocal spokesperson for Pakistan cricket ever since. He also took shots at India and BCCI on multiple occasions.

Cricket fans took note of the news of Ramiz Raja's departure from the PCB chairman position. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja PCB throwing Ramiz Raja out PCB throwing Ramiz Raja out 😂 https://t.co/A2k3Gr4gFW

Elliot Alderson. @rovvmut_ Ramiz Raja has been fired.



Najam Sethi appointed as the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. Ramiz Raja has been fired.Najam Sethi appointed as the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. https://t.co/xqhOOXzOzX

Lahori Guy @YrrrFahad_ Najam Sethi to Ex Chairman Ramiz Raja Najam Sethi to Ex Chairman Ramiz Raja https://t.co/YPQ6TUSps1

Haider Abbasi @HaiderKAbbasi Ramiz Raja exiting the PCB also means Ramiz Raja returning as commentator. Ramiz Raja exiting the PCB also means Ramiz Raja returning as commentator. https://t.co/3KS8FAPaqr

A. @Ahmadridismo PCT free from the shackles of terr0ri$t Ramiz Raja

PCT free from the shackles of terr0ri$t Ramiz Rajahttps://t.co/qEhvDUA8lb

"It takes time for the mindset to change"- Babar Azam on Ramiz Raja's advice to adopt an aggressive approach like England's in Test cricket

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opined that it would take time to alter their mindset and adopt a new aggressive approach in Test cricket. Ramiz Raja recently told Sky Sports' Michael Atherton that he advised Babar Azam to select T20 players for Test cricket and play with attacking intent to counter England's juggernaut.

In a press conference after the series loss against England, Babar Azam explained his perspective on Ramiz Raja's suggestions and said:

"There is a set plan for everything, and we have it for every format. You cannot change things in just a day or a week. It takes time for the mindset to change. If we start playing defensively, journalists will ask why we don’t play aggressively, and when we play aggressively, they ask why we don’t play the other way."

He added:

"There will always be questions. You can’t please everyone. Ultimately what matters is results. If results don’t come, then questions will be raised no matter what we do.”

Do you think it was the right decision to sack Ramiz Raja? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes