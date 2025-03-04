"Toss mein bhi Head nahi haar raha hain" - Fans react as India's toss losing streak extends to 14 during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the crucial knockout encounter.

The Men in Blue have now lost 14 tosses on the trot in ODIs, the most by any team in international cricket. Sharma has been the captain 11 times out of the 14 occasions, while KL Rahul was the stand-in skipper for the remaining three games.

India losing yet another toss drew hilarious reactions on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It is worth mentioning that the Netherlands held the unwanted record of losing 11 consecutive tosses between 2011 and 2013. India broke the record during their 2025 Champions Trophy group match against Pakistan on February 23.

"Toss mein bhi Head nahi haar Raha Hain," wrote a fan.

"India has now lost 14 consecutive tosses in men's ODIs. The odds of that happening are 0.006%.," pointed out a reporter.

"Rohit sharma ko batting ke saath saath ab toss ki bhi practice karni chahiye," joked another.

"Rohit bhai, koi tension nahi lene ka, as usual Toss haro aur match jeet jao," chimed in yet another.

India are currently unbeaten in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. They were the table-toppers of Group A after beating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Australia are also yet to face a single loss in the tournament. However, they just have a solitary win against England to their name as their remaining two fixtures ended in a no result due to rain.

"When you're confused, it's better to lose the toss" - Rohit Sharma after being asked to bowl first in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match

Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma stated that he was confused about whether to bowl first or bat first in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He suggested that it was better to lose the toss amid the confusion.

Confirming that India are going ahead with an unchanged lineup, Sharma said:

"I was prepared to do both as the wickets have played differently. When you are in two minds it's good to lose the toss. We've played three games here and every time the pitch has changed it's nature. At the end of the day we need to play good cricket. Whether we bat first or bowl first the process remains the same. Each surface here has it's own nature. We know that it's going to be challenging."

"The slower bowlers have come into the contest big time and we're going in unchanged. We are playing with four spinners and two seamers. It's important to have the momentum on our stride as we look to replicate our performances from the last few games," he added.

AUS XI: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Tanveer Sangha.

IND XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.

