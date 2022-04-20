Trading Premier League: A match to catch, India!

Binomo presents the Trading Premier League – the biggest Indian trading event with a prize pool of over $60,000 on Binomo. Participants will be fighting to be the number one trader in India. The Trading Premier League is dedicated to TATA IPL 2022. So, Take a catch, India!

From April 25, 2022, to May 04, 2022, Binomo will be hosting the Trading Premier League (TPL). Everyone and anyone can join the challenge and win prizes. It’s absolutely free of cost! Participants will score runs by trading on the platform and check their position on the leaderboard.

There are two simultaneous competitions: 50 daily and 10-day Matches. Traders can choose the competition of their choice or can take part in both at once to double their chances of winning.

In 50 daily, the runs are given for the first 50 trades made each day. Every trade will give one run and double runs are given for each successful one. The trading amount won’t affect the results. Traders will make runs with any amount of trade. The competition will award valuable prizes to 100 winners. And that’s not all, the top three traders in this competition will share the prize pool of $9000.

In a 10-day Match, the runs are equal to the trading amount in USD. There are no limits on the number of trades. Runs here are given for every trade. And there are double runs for every successful trade.

For example, a $150 amount trade will bring 150 runs – a $150 successful trade will bring 300 runs. Trades in Indian Rupees will be automatically calculated in USD to score runs. Also, the VIP users will have their own competition with 2 times higher prizes. The top three VIP traders will share the prize pool of $22,500. And the top three non-VIP users will share a prize pool of $11,000.

Traders in each competition who are ranked 4th or below will receive a Risk-Free trading volume.

All the prizes for the top three traders of each competition are deposited into a real Binomo account. Trading Premier League will be held only in India and only the registered users on the platform in India are allowed to join. Less the competition, the higher the chances of winning! Only Binomo users with real accounts can participate in the competition.

You can get more details on the TPL website or on the Binomo trading platform.

About Binomo

Binomo is one of the world's top platforms in FTT launched in 2014. It offers trading on 70+ assets, a demo account to practice risk-free, ready-to-implement strategies, 100+ articles in the Help Center, and a support chat round the clock available for users. Binomo has mobile apps on all the hot app markets.

Binomo is a category A member of the Financial Commission and is present in 130+ countries. It helps almost 1 million active traders to operate on the financial market every day. Tournaments are the trademark of the platform, 300+ events take place on Binomo annually.

You can get more details on the Binomo website.

Risk warning: Trader’s capital might be at risk

