"Travis Head has arrived at the World Cup... and how!"- Fans erupt as Head smashes sensational hundred on World Cup debut against New Zealand

Travis Head marked his comeback for Australia in a sensational fashion, scoring a stunning hundred against New Zealand in their 2023 World Cup encounter in Dharamshala on Saturday, October 28.

The southpaw had missed out on the initial phase of the World Cup due to a fractured hand. However, the Australian team management decided to carry Head and wait for him to get completely fit. The move worked like a charm as Head showed exactly what he could do.

Fans on X were absolutely thrilled to see Travis Head setting the World Cup stage on fire straightaway.

Here are some of the reactions:

New Zealand clawing their way back after Travis Head & David Warner's carnage

Right from the get-go, both Head and David Warner took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers and absolutely flew out of the blocks. Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson were carted to all parts of the ground.

Tom Latham then moved to his golden arm in Glenn Phillips and that proved to be a masterstroke as he ended the sensational opening partnership of 175 runs in just 115 balls. Since then, the Australian batters have found it a bit difficult to continue with the same momentum.

The pitch has started to grip a bit and Phillips completed his 10 overs with sensational figures of 3/37. Australia probably need another Glenn Maxwell special knock to take them past the 400-run mark. New Zealand will know that if they keep picking up wickets, they could restrict the Aussies to around 350.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult