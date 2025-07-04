Travis Head falls for 29 as close decision goes West Indies' way on Day 1 of WI vs AUS 2nd Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 04, 2025 01:42 IST
South Africa v Australia - ICC World Test Championship Final 2025: Day Two - Source: Getty
Travis Head. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australia's middle-order batter Travis Head fell for 29 as a close decision went in favour of the West Indies on Day 1 of the second Test. The match is being played at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George's in Grenada. The third umpire had ruled it out after on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough sent it upstairs for the caught-behind call.

The dismissal occurred in the post-lunch session in the 27th over of the innings sent by new-ball bowler Shamar Joseph. With Joseph coming from around the wicket, the right-arm seamer's delivery generated extra bounce, and Head fiddled at it to get an edge. Shai Hope claimed the catch behind the stumps, as did the other fielders, but the on-field umpire was unsure and sent it upstairs.

Watch the video below:

The first Test between the two sides at Bridgetown, Barbados, saw plenty of debatable decisions, especially going against the West Indies. Home side's head coach Daren Sammy was left fuming after a contentious catch taken by Alex Carey off Shai Hope's bat in the first innings.

Roston Chase's lbw dismissal was also controversial. The third umpire had decided that there was no bat involved despite the ultra-edge showing a couple of spikes.

Alex Carey and Beau Webster share 112-run partnership after Travis Head's wicket

Alex Carey played a brilliant knock of 63. (Credits: Getty)
With Head scoring two half-centuries in the opening game, the South Australian batter's departure for 29 was a massive moment for the Caribbeans. Nevertheless, Alex Carey joined hands with all-rounder Beau Webster to account for a 112-run stand, pulling Australia out of trouble. It was Justin Greaves who ended the partnership, dismissing Carey for 63 as the keeper-batter miscued a pull shot.

The toss in Grenada went in favour of Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who opted to bat first. Both sides made one change, with the tourists bringing in Steve Smith, while the West Indies benched Jomel Warrican for Anderson Phillip.

Usman Khawaja was the first to fall, dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 16. Smith became his second victim, while Phillip got the better of Sam Konstas for 25.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

