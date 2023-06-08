New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has committed to playing for the national team in a World Cup year despite declining a central contract from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

On Thursday, June 8, NZC announced that they have offered 20 Black Caps players a central contract for the 2023-24 season.

Boult was released from the central contract in August last year in order to participate in T20 leagues around the globe and spend time with family. He has been offered a casual playing agreement for the upcoming international season with focus on the marquee 2023 ODI World Cup to be held four months later in India.

However, there is no confirmation that the 33-year-old will be part of New Zealand's Test squad when they face South Africa (in February 2024) and Australia (in March 2024).

New Zealand men's team head coach Gary Stead mentioned that Boult's commitments with the Big Bash League (BBL) and the International T20 League (ILT20) from December to February will determine his availability for the Test series.

"He's (Trent Boult) indicated he's keen to be involved, but that will just depend on how that lines up I guess from his point of view and our point of view," Stead said, as quoted by Stuff.co.nz.

Stuff.co.nz also quoted Bryan Stronach, NZ Cricket's GM of High Performance, saying that Boult didn't receive the central contract because he decided to make himself unavailable from December to March.

Trent Boult's World Cup numbers

Trent Boult was part of New Zealand's squad in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups. His performance was integral in helping the Black Caps make back-to-back appearances in the final.

Boult finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup along with Australia's Mitchell Starc. He claimed 22 wickets in nine games at 16.86, while Starc took just eight matches to pick up as many scalps.

The left-arm quick took 17 wickets in eight matches at 24.24 in the 2019 World Cup in England. Overall, Boult has 39 World Cup wickets in 19 games at 21.79, which is the most by any New Zealand bowler.

