The Hundred Men's Competition 2021: Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower and two staff members test positive for COVID-19

Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower plus two staff members have reportedly contracted COVID-19 and will not take part in the franchise's next set of fixtures.

Aside from the trio, other staff members and all-rounder Steven Mullaney will also be absent for the next match as they are said to have been in close contact with the infected.

The trio are now required to complete a 10-day isolation period. That would result in them missing two more fixtures in the schedule.

Andy Flower agreed to coach the side in February, with their original choice, Stephen Fleming, withdrawing from the assignment due to the travel challenges that arose due to coronavirus.

Nottinghamshire assistant head coach and member of the Trent Rockets coaching staff, Paul Franks, will take over coaching responsibilities in the absence of Andy Flower.

Andy Flower's brother Grant Flower had also recently contracted the virus. The Sri Lanka batting coach tested positive after his arrival in England along with a team analyst and a reserve batsman. Because of this, the entire Sri Lankan contingent served an extended quarantine period before facing India.

Joe Root is part of the Trent Rockets squad

England skipper Joe Root, representing Trent Rockets in The Hundred, has to be cautious of the virus, with the all-important series against India not far away. Root was recently seen in the Vitality T20 Blast representing Yorkshire.

The ECB will also be wary of the minor outbreak, as they had to field a playing eleven comprising new faces due to a similar obstacle against the visiting Pakistan side. While they emerged victorious by a 3-0 margin, they would not be willing to repeat the experiment against India.

Trent Rockets are slated to face the Northern Superchargers next in Nottingham. They will then play successive away matches against the London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix.

Coronavirus had earlier gripped the Vitality T20 Blast where Derbyshire had to abandon their match against Essex. Kent had to field a second XI to compete against Sussex recently.

