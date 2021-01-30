"Trick is to learn from failures" - Babar Azam after beating South Africa

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has insisted that winning the first Test against South Africa was necessary for his side. After losing 2-0 to New Zealand recently, the pressure was on Pakistan ahead of the Proteas' visit.

Pakistan registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first Test against South Africa. They hosts had to show some character as they were 121-5 at one point in the first innings before getting bowled out for 378. In a press conference, Babar Azam said that the win was a collective effort from the Pakistani players.

"This win was very necessary for our group. The last series in New Zealand didn't go very well. Yes, this was in home conditions, but South Africa is a top Test side. Everyone from our fast bowlers, fielders, spinners and batsmen contributed,” said Azam.

The future of coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had come into question after Pakistan's dismal show in New Zealand. However, Babar Azam insisted that the duo were not worried before the first Test.

"Yes, there were some rumours, but they (Misbah and Waqar) weren't worried before the start of the Test. They were just like they always are in the dressing room. Sometimes results take time; sometimes you have to realise that the series doesn't go your way. Trick is to learn from failures and come back from it," added Babar Azam.

Babar Azam was set to captain Pakistan for the first time in Tests during the team's tour of New Zealand. However, he missed the series with a thumb injury. After being named the skipper for the two Tests against South Africa, Azam made a solid start to his Test captaincy career. It was Pakistan's only fifth win against the Proteas in the longest format.

Babar Azam working on building Pakistan's confidence

Babar Azam

The win over South Africa was Pakistan's first after a five-game winless streak in Tests. And Babar Azam talked about how he and coach Misbah-ul-Haq are trying to instil confidence into the rest of the players.

"We have been telling the players to be confident. I don't want them to take pressure after one innings wondering what will happen. You cannot be perfect. You will make mistakes. That's what I and Misbah have been trying to convey to all the players. We want the players to believe in themselves and have confidence in their game," said Azam.

Following the win, Pakistan leapfrogged South Africa into the fifth spot of the ICC World Test Championship table. The second and final Test of the series will start from 4th February in Rawalpindi.