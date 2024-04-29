Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 points table: Updated standings after Central Sports vs QPCC I, Match 6

Marchin Patriots Sports Club secured a two-run win over Merryboys Sports Club in the fifth match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024, while QPCC I bagged a 14-run win over Central Sports in the sixth game.

QPCC continued their momentum with their second straight win. They are top of Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.45. Central Sports are in second place with two points at a NRR of 1.169.

Marchin Patriots Sports Club occupy third spot with two points at a NRR of -1.788. Merryboys Sports Club are bottom of the group having suffered two consecutive losses.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Group A Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 QPCC I 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.45 2 Central Sports 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.169 3 Marchin Patriots Sports Club 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.788 4 Merryboys Sports Club 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.15

In Group B of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024, Preysal SC are on top with two points and a NRR of 1.7. They are followed by Clarke Road United also on two points and a NRR of .05. Powergen Penal SC and Profilbau Victoria United both lost their first match and occupy the bottom two spots in the group.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Group B Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 Preysal SC 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.7 2 Clarke Road United 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.05 3 Powergen Penal SC 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.05 4 Profilbau Victoria United 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.7

Crystian Thurton and Akeal Hosein shine for their teams in Trinidad T20 Festival 2024

In the fifth match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024, Marchin Patriots Sports Club batted first and notched up an impressive 193/3 in 20 overs. No. 3 batter Crystian Thurton smacked 90 off 42 balls with eight fours and six sixes, while captain Adrian Sehzad scored 38.

In reply, Merryboys Sports Club made 191/8 in 20 overs, falling short by just two runs. Opening batter Saharsh Swethan racked up 74 off 55 balls, including 10 fours and a six. Philton Williams scored 48 off 16 balls with one four and seven sixes. Kevin Stoute was the standout bowler with three wickets.

In the sixth game, QPCC I batted first and managed 154/9 in 20 overs. Jyd Goolie was the standout batter with 23 runs, while Rayad Emrit scalped a brilliant three-fer.

In reply, Central Sports could muster only 140/8 in 20 overs. Mikkel Govia smacked 32 off 18 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes. Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, and Yannic Cariah pocketed two wickets apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback