Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Preysal SC vs Powergen Penal SC, Match 12

Clarke Road United bagged a nine-wicket victory against Profilbau Victoria United in the 11th game of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 while Powergen Penal SC secured a 41-run win over Preysal SC in the 12th match.

QPCC I continue to be on top of the Group A standings with three consecutive wins, bagging six points at an NRR of 1.65. Central Sports, on the other hand, are ranked second with two wins and a loss, picking up four points.

Marchin Patriots Sports Club secured the third rank with one win and two losses, bagging two points at an NRR of -1.346. Meanwhile, Merrboys Sports Club are yet to win a game, losing all their three matches with the wooden spoon.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Group A Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 QPCC I 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.65 2 Central Sports 3 2 1 0 0 4 2.123 3 Marchin Patriots Sports Club 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.346 4 Merryboys Sports Club 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.003

In Group B, Clarke Road United are at the top spot with three consecutive wins, picking up six points at an NRR of 1.667. On the other hand, Powergen Penal SC are at the second rank with four points, bagging two wins and suffering one defeat.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Group B Played Win Loss Draw N/R Pts NET RR 1 Clarke Road United 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.667 2 Powergen Penal SC 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.553 3 Preysal SC 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.261 4 Profilbau Victoria United 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.832

Preysal SC and Profilbau Victoria United are in the third and fourth spots with two and zero points, respectively.

Mbeki Joseph smacks a match-winning century in Trinidad T20 Festival

Shifting to the details of the 11th encounter, Profilbau Victoria United notched up a below-par total of 122/8 in 20 overs. The lower-order batter Avinash Mahabirsingh smacked 36 runs in 19 balls with four sixes. Clevon Kalawan was the star bowler with a three-fer.

In reply, Clarke Road United sealed the deal in 11.1 overs with nine wickets remaining. Opening batter and skipper Vikash Mohan starred with 50* runs in 30 balls, featuring five fours and two sixes.

In the 12th match, Powergen Penal SC posted an imposing total of 204/5 in 20 overs. No. 3 batter Mbeki Joseph was the standout batter, scoring 105 runs in 57 balls with 16 fours and four sixes. Ronaldo Forester bagged a three-wicket haul.

In response, Preysal SC could score 163/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 41 runs. No. 4 batter and captain Adrian Cooper smacked 100* runs in 55 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Uthman Muhammad pocketed a three-fer to move the game upside down.

