Trinidad T20 Festival 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Powergen Penal SC vs Central Sports (Updated) ft. Cephas Cooper and Rayad Emrit

Central Sports bagged a five-wicket win over Powergen Penal SC on Saturday to lift the silverware of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Moving to the details of the game, Powergen Penal SC was tasked to bat first and posted a dominating total of 209/4 in 20 overs. Opening batters Cephas Cooper (85 off 51) and Daniel Williams (83 off 57) were the star batters in the first innings.

Rayad Emrit was the standout bowler with two wickets, conceding 39 runs in four overs, while Akeem Jordan scalped a wicket, conceding 35 runs in his four-over spell.

In the chase, Central Sports sealed the deal with one ball and five wickets remaining. Openers Jesse Bootan (47) and Kjorn Ottley (51) were the star batters in the chase. Roshon Primus (33*) and Mikkel Govia (16*) also played important roles in the death overs to steer their side to a title win.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers after the conclusion of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2024.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Cephas Cooper 5 5 1 233 85 58.25 154 151.3 - 2 11 24 2 Isaiah Rajah 4 4 - 223 87 55.75 134 166.42 - 3 6 27 3 Jason Mohammed 5 4 1 179 98 59.67 100 179 - 2 16 6 4 Mbeki Joseph 4 4 1 178 105 59.33 109 163.3 1 - 7 22 5 Roshon Primus 5 5 3 177 77 88.5 88 201.14 - 1 11 15 6 Crystian Thurton 3 3 - 166 90 55.33 84 197.62 - 2 9 17 7 Adrian Cooper 3 3 2 157 100 157 100 157 1 1 10 9 8 Lendl Simmons 5 4 1 140 64 46.67 102 137.25 - 1 6 10 9 Evin Lewis 3 3 - 138 92 46 86 160.47 - 1 10 12 10 Joshua Da Silva 4 4 1 131 64 43.67 79 165.82 - 1 7 9

Cephas Cooper ascended from the sixth to the pole position in the batting standings with 233 runs to end the season as the top run-getter. Isaiah Rajah slipped from the top to the second rank with 223 runs. Jason Mohammed (179) and Mbeki Joseph (178) slipped one spot each to occupy the third and fourth spots.

Roshon Primus moved up from the seventh to the fifth rank, amassing 177 runs. Crystian Thurton (166) and Adrian Cooper (157) descended two slots to the sixth and seventh positions. Lendl Simmons climbed up from 11th to the eighth rank with 140 runs.

Evin Lewis (138) and Joshua Da Silva (131) slid one position each to make it to the ninth and 10th ranks.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Rayad Emrit 5 5 15 129 10 3/7 12.9 8.6 9 - - 1 2 Uthman Muhammad 5 5 19 167 10 3/15 16.7 8.79 11.4 - - - 3 Aneal Rooplal 3 3 12 96 9 5/20 10.67 8 8 - 1 - 4 Akeem Jordan 5 5 15 141 9 4/25 15.67 9.4 10 1 - - 5 Khary Pierre 4 4 14 111 7 3/15 15.86 7.93 12 - - - 6 Mikkel Govia 5 5 14 111 7 3/19 15.86 7.93 12 - - - 7 Clevon Kalawan 4 4 15 133 7 3/25 19 8.87 12.86 - - - 8 Anderson Phillip 4 4 14 114 6 2/18 19 8.14 14 - - - 9 Akeal Hosein 4 4 14 124 6 2/13 20.67 8.86 14 - - - 10 Terrance Hinds 5 5 12 129 6 3/36 21.5 10.75 12 - - -

Rayad Emrit (10) moved two spots up to the pole position in the wickets standings at 12.9, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the season. Uthman Muhammad (10) and Aneal Rooplal (9) slid one spot each to secure the second and third ranks at 16.7 and 10.67 respectively.

Akeem Jordan (9), Khary Pierre (7), Mikkel Govia (7), Clevon Kalawan (7), Anderson Phillip (6), Akeal Hosein (6) and Terrance Hinds (6) retained their fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at 15.67, 15.86, 15.86, 19, 19, 20.67, and 21.5 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback