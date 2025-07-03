"True backbone of Team India" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding 89-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a magnificent knock in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Carrying on from his overnight score of 41, the southpaw notched up a fine half-century on Day 2.

Jadeja missed out on a well-deserved century, scoring 89 runs off 137 balls during his stay at the crease. The 36-year-old's innings was laced with one six and 10 fours.

The seasoned campaigner put India in a commanding position by stitching together a splendid 203-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the sixth wicket. He was under some pressure after failing to make a significant impact in the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

He registered scores of 11 and 25* with the bat and picked up just one wicket across two innings. However, the Team India veteran silenced his naysayers with his batting exploits at Edgbaston.

Jadeja earned praise from all quarters for his performance. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"People don't realise how good is Ravindra Jadeja. 35 average with the bat and 24 average with the ball, remarkable," wrote a fan.

"No matter how many times you doubt Jadeja, he will surprise you with the ball and bat, that's why I say never doubt Ravindra Jadeja," remarked another.

"Jaddu played a brilliant knock — fell short of a well-deserved century, but delivered exactly what India needed," posted a fan.

"Ravindra Jadeja is the unsung hero of indian team in last 5 years with bat, he has always delivers even more than indian proper top order batsman. Another vital knock from him," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja walked out to bat when India were reeling at 211/5 on Day 1. The senior player showed great composure under pressure and steadied the ship for his side with Gill.

Josh Tongue removed Ravindra Jadeja with a sharp bouncer at the stroke of Lunch on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed at the stroke of Lunch on Day 2. The left-handed batter's stunning knock ended with a fiery short-pitched ball from English fast bowler Josh Tongue.

He departed on the third ball of the 108th over. Bowling from around the wicket, Tongue bowled a vicious bouncer. Jadeja was undone by the extra pace and bounce.

His attempt to fend it away failed as the ball hit the gloves and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith completed a simple catch. India went into Lunch at 419/6, with Shubman Gill (168* off 288) and Washington Sundar unbeaten (1* off 11).

