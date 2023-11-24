"True strength of a warrior" - Yuzvendra Chahal posts yet another cryptic tweet after India snub for Australia T20Is

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again taken to social media to post yet another cryptic post. There has been a lot of talk about Chahal's exclusion from the ongoing T20Is between India and Australia.

While it is disheartening for any cricketer to be left out, Chahal posted a photo of him pointing towards the sky and also had a quote which read:

"To hold it together when everyone else thinks otherwise, that's the true strength of a warrior."

With 96 wickets from 50 T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal still remains the highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in this format.

Yuzvendra Chahal was impressive in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Yuzvendra Chahal is back playing domestic cricket and made an impact for Haryana in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 encounter against Uttarakhand. He picked up sensational figures of 6/26 in 10 overs, helping bowl out the opposition for just 207.

Haryana ended up winning the game comfortably with six wickets in hand and Chahal was the Player of the Match. Here's what he wrote on X:

"One way or another, work will be rewarded. 📈 Happy to contribute for my team and thanks for all your messages. Onto the next one. 🚀"

Meanwhile, India have gotten off to a great start in their T20I series against Australia, winning in a last-ball thriller in Vizag. The bowlers were under the pump in a high-scoring encounter, with Ravi Bishnoi conceding a staggering 54 runs in his four overs. It will be interesting to see if India go back to Chahal anytime soon.

India's squad for Australia T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (Shreyas Iyer will be joining the team in the final two T20Is as vice-captain).