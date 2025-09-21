"Truly a dream spell" - Fans laud Shivam Dube's impactful bowling exploits in IND vs PAK 2025 Super 4 match

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled an impactful spell in the 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. After being asked to bat first, the Men in Green were 91/1 after 10 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav introduced Dube into the attack in the 11th over. The medium pacer struck straightaway, breaking the 72-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub.

On the third ball of the over, Dube dismissed Saim Ayub for 21 runs off 17 balls. The southpaw got a top edge while attempting the pull shot, and Abhishek Sharma completed a fine diving catch at deep backward square leg.

Dube later removed the well-set Farhan, who scored 58 runs off 45 balls. The right-handed batter got out to a slower ball outside the off-stump, getting caught by Suryakumar Yadav at extra cover.

The 32-year-old conceded just 16 runs and claimed two wickets from his first three overs. However, he gave away 17 runs in his last over, registering a spell of 4-0-33-2.

Dube earned widespread praise for his bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation GOLDEN ARM Shivam Dube 😎❤️

𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @AaravMsd_07 People can say whatever they want about Shivam Dube, but when India needs him, he always delivers 🇮🇳 Haters gonna hate, winners like him just keep winning

Abhay @Abhay_SGill Respect for Shivam Dube !! Even with stars like Bumrah, Kuldeep, and Varun Chakravarthy around, he’s still an underrated all rounder, yet leading from the front. What a true champion 🏆

Arshit Yadav @imArshit @CricCrazyJohns Shivam Dube is unstoppable! 2 wickets in 2.1 overs - truly a dream spell against Pakistan. Keep the pressure on! 🫡🔥 #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup

Soaib Akhtar @SSA_807 Shivam Dube’s recent T20I bowling have been quietly impressive: 2/25 vs ZIM, 2/11 vs ENG, 3/4 vs UAE, and 2/33 vs PAK. He’s showing better control, using his height well, and offering genuine utility.

THIRD UMPIRE @thirdumpireX Appreciation post for Shivam Dube 👏 Single Handedly changed the momentum of match in our favour by not only taking wickets as well as being miser. ❤️❤️ @IamShivamDube #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2025 #PAKvIND

Notably, Shivam Dube is India's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Asia Cup. He has picked up five wickets across three innings at an economy rate of 7.55.

Shivam Dube was India's most successful bowler in IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match

Pakistan were off to an impressive start. They seemed set for a big score at the halfway stage. However, India bounced back after 10 overs. Sahibzada Farhan was the top performer, with his 58-run knock from 45 balls.

Faheem Ashraf chipped in with a quick-fire cameo towards the back end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 20 balls off eight deliveries. Shivam Dube picked up two important wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav also did a fine job.

Kuldeep recorded figures of 4-0-31-1. Chakaravarthy remained wicketless but conceded just 25 runs from four overs. Pakistan ultimately finished 171/5 in 20 overs.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

