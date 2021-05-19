Tsotsobe accuses Graeme Smith of racial discrimination during SA captaincy stint

South African pacer Lonwabo Tsotsobe has made some shocking accusations against former Proteas skipper and current CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith. The 38-year-old has accused Smith of allegedly using his captaincy powers in the South African team for racial discrimination.

Tsotsobe had submitted his statement for the CSA Social Justice and Nation Building Hearing that was supposed to take place on Wednesday but has now been postponed indefinitely. The bowler claimed that Graeme Smith once ensured South African wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile didn't make his debut.

South Africa's 2012 Test series against England didn't get to the greatest of starts as first-choice wicket-keeper Mark Boucher suffered a freak injury that ended his career. Tsolekile, the backup keeper, was set to make his debut as a replacement.

Graeme Smith threatening to retire if Thami plays for the Proteas?



But Graeme Smith allegedly threatened to announce immediate retirement if Tsolekile played, only because of his ethnicity. Instead, the former Proteas skipper handed the gloves to a part-timer in AB de Villiers. Tsotsobe said in his statement:

“Tsolekile was destined to replace Boucher‚ but suddenly AB de Villiers was made the keeper. The wicketkeeper is a specialist position that needs a specialist, of which De Villiers is not. The idea of assigning keeping duties to De Villiers was to block the selection of a black player in the fold of Tsolekile. This was confirmed by Smith who categorically stated that if Tsolekile was selected he would retire with immediate effect.”

Graeme Smith did not make any comments on Tsotsobe's allegations

Despite the serious allegations made towards him by Tsotsobe, Graeme Smith remained quiet on the matter. Many believe the reason the historical hearing against discrimination has been postponed as it would have made the possibility of Smith and others taking high-profile posts in the CSA difficult.

Tsotsobe himself, along with a few other players, was banned five years ago for allegedly being involved in match-fixing. The 38-year-old, however, believes he is not guilty and has been treated unfairly, and wants justice to be served as soon as possible.