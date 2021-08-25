Turkey withdraw from ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Turkey have pulled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier after failing to get the necessary approval to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.

Turkey were among six teams set to compete in the qualifying event starting on August 26 in La Manga, Spain. The other five nations are Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland.

“It is with great regret that Turkey will not be taking part in the Europe Qualifier at La Manga," ICC Regional Development Manager – Europe, Andy Wright said. "We have been in communication with the Federation over the past month to provide any assistance to secure their arrival into Spain in time for the event and would like to thank the Federation for their efforts in trying to secure the documentation."

"We have worked closely with the remaining participating teams and the event will now be played as a five-team tournament. We are looking forward to seeing play getting underway tomorrow in what is still set to be a very competitive event," he added.

Following the withdrawal of Turkey, the International Cricket Council announced the revised schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

26 August 2021 - Netherlands v Scotland (10:30); Ireland v Germany (10:30); France v Netherlands (15:30)

27 August 2021 - Germany v France (10:30); Ireland v Scotland (10:30); Netherlands v Germany (15:30)

28 August 2021 - Rest Day

29 August 2021 - France v Ireland (10:30); Scotland v Germany (10:30)

30 August 2021 - Netherlands v Ireland (10:30); Scotland v France (10:30)

(Timings mentioned as per local time)

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will commence on August 26. The Netherlands will take on Scotland, while Germany will face Ireland in the first two matches of the competition.

Both matches will take place at the same time and will be held in Spain.

