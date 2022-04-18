×
Create
Notifications

The cricketing fraternity wishes KL Rahul on his 30th birthday

Cricketers and fans wish Rahul on his birthday
Cricketers and fans wish Rahul on his birthday
Suryesh M
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 18, 2022 12:33 PM IST
News

Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul turned 30 on Monday and there was an outpour of wishes for him on Twitter. The Karnataka cricketer was greeted by his teammates, fans, and former cricketers.

One of the best tweets on Rahul's birthday came from Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman addressed the birthday boy as 'skipper' while the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Suresh Raina also tweeted wishing Rahul a very happy birthday.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished Rahul through their Instagram stories.

Fans referred to KL Rahul as "KLassy Rahul" and wished that he'd excel in his career going forward. Some of them also tweeted that the cricketer would be the next full-time captain of Team India.

Here is a compilation of some of the birthday wishes for KL Rahul:

Happy birthday skip @klrahul11 .More life and more blessings. 🎂🥳 https://t.co/umMjMiwC0s
Wishing you a very happy birthday Bobby! See you tomorrow 🤗😉 https://t.co/Zx0wp0gUSp
Happy Birthday bro @klrahul11 🥳 Wishing you lots of happiness & success always 🤗 #HappyBirthdayKLRahul https://t.co/YdJSNiLjWP
Wish you a very happy birthday, @klrahul11! Have a year as swashbuckling as your game 🤗 https://t.co/N9FfrRIGkX
Wishing you a very happy birthday son!! Hope you have the best day and a solid year ahead!! Cheers🎂🎂 @klrahul11 https://t.co/Qj9NvUsiA9
1⃣4⃣1⃣ international matches 👍6⃣0⃣1⃣2⃣ international runs 👌1⃣4⃣ international tons 🙌Here's wishing @klrahul11 - one of the finest modern-day batters - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/7M2POCHzqU
Humaare kaptaan sahaab ko janam din mubaarak!Drop a 🎂 to wish our Super Captain!#AbApniBaariHai💪#IPL2022 🏆 #bhaukaalmachadenge #lsg #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow #UttarPradesh #LSG2022 https://t.co/P20kEjiP50
KL Rahul has been a superstar not just in the IPL, but for India since last couple of years. His comeback in Red Ball cricket is commendable, adopting the finisher's job in ODIs and already a high profiled T20 batter. Happy birthday to KL! https://t.co/8JkGd66BQu
Yuvraj Singh's Instagram story on KL Rahul's birthday https://t.co/owVtR9g0Vz
Happy b'day KL Classical Rahul @klrahul11 💥 . #KLRahul #HappyBirthdayKLRahul https://t.co/W0LpN9X9P1
To the man who made me start liking this game. No words can ever describe the amount of love and admiration I have for you 💖Happy birthday @klrahul11 https://t.co/4QCPP8Jo1g
Happy Birthday Rahul forever Rcbian @klrahul11 #KLRahul https://t.co/RBDYzbY954
Virat Kohli wishes #KLRahul on his birthday! https://t.co/9d5PmqTYEz
Happy birthday ICT Vice Captain @klrahul11 💙💙 https://t.co/munGtkzOxp

KL Rahul's unforgettable 100th IPL game

KL Rahul entered the record books recently as he became the only cricketer to register a century in his 100th IPL match. Leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the 30-year-old played a brilliant game with the bat.

Rahul led his team from the front, building crucial partnerships with the other players while holding the forte from one end. He raced his way to an unbeaten 103 off just 60 balls in an innings that included five sixes and nine fours.

His knock helped the Lucknow team post an unassasiable 199 in the first innings, which later proved to be too steep a target for the Rohit Sharma-led team to chase. The Super Giants won that game by 18 runs to register their fourth win in six games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rahul has been one of the strongest contenders for the Orange Cap this season and has mustered 235 runs thus far in six matches at an average of 47. He is second on the list of leading run-scorers this year behind Jos Buttler (272 runs in five matches at an average of 68).

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी