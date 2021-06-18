"Twitter hasn't served me well on many occasions, done me more harm than good" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar recently admitted that he is yet to master the art of sharing his views on social media platforms like Twitter. The former Indian batsman labeled Twitter a double-edged sword, conceding the platform did not serve him well on many occasions.

The 55-year-old has been in the headlines over the last few years for his controversial comments in the commentary box and on Twitter. In a Q & A session with ESPNCricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar was asked to reveal the things he loved and hated about social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Sanjay Manjrekar replied:

"Twitter is a double-edged sword. It has served me well on occasions and hasn't served me well on many occasions. Now, at this stage, when you sort of balance it, I think it has done me more harm than good.

"Social media has been a beast that I have not been able to tame or understand. I've tried different techniques, but yeah still trying to understand the dynamics of social media."

Sanjay Manjrekar was recently in the news for his comments on Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the finest all-rounders in India

Recently, Sanjay Manjrekar posted a tweet stating that current Indian Test all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was not an all-time great of cricket. While a few fans agreed with what Manjrekar wrote, many Twitter users slammed him for his tweet.

"All- time great is the highest praise & acknowledgement given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat etc are all time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin not quite there as an all-time great yet," Manjrekar had tweeted on June 6.

Ravichandran Ashwin also noticed this tweet, and the Tamil Nadu-based player decided to reply to Manjrekar in a witty way.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee