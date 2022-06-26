"Heartbreak of 23 years is finally a thing of past" - Twitterati hails MP for lifting maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh created history on Sunday (June 26) by winning the Ranji Trophy title for the first time. They defeated favorites Mumbai by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to set off celebrations in the MP camp.
Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final began with Mumbai trailing MP by 49 runs. MP came up with another fine bowling effort to restrict Mumbai to 269 in their second innings.
Needing 108 for a memorable victory, MP got home in 29.5 overs. Himanshu Mantri (37) and Shubham Sharma (30) made crucial contributions before Rajat Patidar (30*) took them over the line.
Twitterati hailed MP for their terrific Ranji Trophy 2022 win by overcoming a strong Mumbai outfit in the final.
There was special praise reserved for MP coach Chandrakant Pandit, who was the captain when MP went down to Karnataka by 96 runs in the 1998-99 Ranji Trophy final at the same venue in Bengaluru.
Speaking after MP’s historic triumph, an emotional Pandit said:
"I left it 23 years back on the same ground. With God's blessings, we came back here. I missed out when I was captain. Aditya Shrivastava has done it."
MP dominated Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022 final
MP were on top of Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final right from Day 1 of the contest. Despite a superb 134 by Sarfaraz Khan, they restricted Mumbai to 374 in the first innings. Gaurav Yadav picked up four wickets while Anubhav Agarwal claimed three.
MP were brilliant with the bat in response as three batters notched up hundreds. Yash Dubey (133) and Shubham Sharma (116) added 222 for the second wicket to put their team in command of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. Patidar then hammered 122 in 219 balls as MP posted 536 in their first innings.
Kumar Kartikeya then claimed 4 for 98 as MP cleaned up Mumbai for 269 in their second innings. Needing 108 to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title, MP got home in 29.5 overs.
Shubham Sharma was named player of the final for scoring 116 & 30 while Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan was the Player of the Tournament for smashing 982 runs.