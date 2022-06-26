Create
"Heartbreak of 23 years is finally a thing of past" - Twitterati hails MP for lifting maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh have created history by winning their first Ranji Trophy title.
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 26, 2022 04:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh created history on Sunday (June 26) by winning the Ranji Trophy title for the first time. They defeated favorites Mumbai by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to set off celebrations in the MP camp.

Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final began with Mumbai trailing MP by 49 runs. MP came up with another fine bowling effort to restrict Mumbai to 269 in their second innings.

Needing 108 for a memorable victory, MP got home in 29.5 overs. Himanshu Mantri (37) and Shubham Sharma (30) made crucial contributions before Rajat Patidar (30*) took them over the line.

Twitterati hailed MP for their terrific Ranji Trophy 2022 win by overcoming a strong Mumbai outfit in the final.

There was special praise reserved for MP coach Chandrakant Pandit, who was the captain when MP went down to Karnataka by 96 runs in the 1998-99 Ranji Trophy final at the same venue in Bengaluru.

Speaking after MP’s historic triumph, an emotional Pandit said:

"I left it 23 years back on the same ground. With God's blessings, we came back here. I missed out when I was captain. Aditya Shrivastava has done it."

Here’s how Twitterati hailed MP following their memorable victory over Mumbai on Sunday in Bengaluru:

Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla 🙌🏽1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it's incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies 🏆 Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff 👏🏽👏🏽 #RanjiTrophyFinal https://t.co/BqR1gGXtDW
Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranji Trophy.Great focus and dertermination to beat 41-time champion Mumbai. MP deserves all the laurels and glory, have some bright talent and this is truly a historic day for them. #RanjiTrophyFinal https://t.co/4YtGEqbOlP
Congratulations MP team for winning the Ranji trophy 🏆. Chandrakant Pandit creates his magic once again in domestic cricket. How abt a good IPL contract for Him?
Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning their maiden Ranji Trophy, beating Mumbai in the finals. It is an exemplary performance and a day to cherish for players and support staff. #RanjiTrophyFinal https://t.co/CLSa1inR8w
Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the #RanjiTrophy2022! We've witnessed some terrific performances throughout the season. Great efforts by everyone @BCCI for ensuring another successful Ranji season amidst the pandemic. https://t.co/qMxmvUNYZf
Congratulations to #madhyapradesh team for winning the #RanjiTrophy2022 Must be a special & emotional feeling . What every domestic player dream of and works for . Also well played Mumbai . #RanjiTrophy2022 🏆 https://t.co/LeqwxYQhnq
We are the champions!! #RanjiTrophy2022 twitter.com/ChouhanShivraj… https://t.co/9f19MycImR
23 years back a teary-eyed Chandrakant Pandit the captain left Chinnaswamy Stadium after MP lost to Karnataka in the final. In 2022, Pandit the coach guides MP to their maiden Ranji Trophy. What a story. #RanjiTrophy2022 https://t.co/dZDQcx4RP7
So happy, So proud 🔥 Madhya Pradesh win their first ever Ranji Trophy title 🎉Chandrakant Pandit is the Dronacharya of Indian Domestic Cricket 🔥Well Played Team 🙌👏#RanjiTrophy2022 #RanjiTrophyFinal #CricketTwitter #Cricket https://t.co/43thlx8rCP
Madhya Pradesh the Ranji Trophy for the First Time.Chandrakant Pandit (coach) - "I am bit emotional today, I left something 23 years ago for my team and got it back on the same ground in 2022".#MadhyaPradesh #RanjiTrophy2022 #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/mqWqWNLtop
Team Madhya Pradesh has done it. The heartbreak of 23 years is finally a thing of past.Thank you Bengaluru crowd for your support. First Ranji Trophy❤️ Chandu pandit and @JM_Scindia are doing something special for MPCA#RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophy2022 https://t.co/1hKpWVN0TT
🏆 CONGRATULATIONS! Madhya Pradesh wins the coveted Ranji Trophy for the first time. They beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to lift their first major domestic trophy.#MPvMUM #final #RanjiTrophy #RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophy2022 #DomesticCricket #BharatArmy https://t.co/HQpMHrobCf
History! Madhya Pradesh ensures history with their maiden #RanjiTrophyFinal Win. Clinical team effort from them.Redemption of sorts for the coach who should probably feel better after the wounds of 1999. @BCCIdomestic #RanjiTrophy2022 https://t.co/vN3Qdi0uni
🎉 Madhya Pradesh's iconic winning moment 🎉#Cricket #RanjiTrophy2022 #MUMvsMP #CricketTwitter #RanjiTrophyFinal #MadhyaPradesh #sports #yaariinfinal #sportsyaari https://t.co/QtRt9zisAD
What a day for Madhya Pradesh cricket. Clinical performance all around to win their maiden Ranji Trophy 🏆 They took on the indomitable looking Mumbai and came out of it Champions!#RanjiTrophy #RanjiTrophyFinal #MPvMUM #Cricket #bcci #MadhyaPradesh #RanjiTrophy2022 https://t.co/5KXwi4Sz1q
Yessssss, they did it! 🏆😃Madhya Pradesh won #RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophy2022 The emotions on the face of coach Chandrakant Pandit says it all, he was once a captain himself of MP but lost in the final, he now have a trophy !🏆 ❤ https://t.co/VRku2Ga5lQ
That is historic!!! Outstanding win boys!! Congratulations all mp vaasi!! 🙌🏽🇮🇳🙏🏽@BCCIdomestic @BCCI #RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophy2022 https://t.co/Ics3R5G3Qg
After 23 years , a second chance at the same venue.Defeating 41 times champion to grab first ever Ranji TitleWhat a well deserving win by Madhya Pradesh 🏆👏🎊Kudos and big big congratulations to all #RanjiTrophy2022 #Cricket #MUMvsMP #RanjiTrophy2022 #RanjiTrophy2022final https://t.co/4RlIAbC6zj
Good to see #MadhyaPradesh win their maiden #RanjiTrophy with a six-wicket win over heavyweights #Mumbai in the finals at Bengaluru. Great for Indian cricket as future stars are emerging out of small towns. #RanjiTrophy2022
Incredible scenes at Chinnaswamy. Well done Madhya Pradesh. CHAMPIONS! 🏆👏#RanjiTrophy #RanjiTrophy2022 #MadhyaPradesh #Mumbai #BCCI #BCCIDomestic @BCCIdomestic https://t.co/nMsNq0JXiw

MP dominated Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022 final

MP were on top of Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final right from Day 1 of the contest. Despite a superb 134 by Sarfaraz Khan, they restricted Mumbai to 374 in the first innings. Gaurav Yadav picked up four wickets while Anubhav Agarwal claimed three.

MP were brilliant with the bat in response as three batters notched up hundreds. Yash Dubey (133) and Shubham Sharma (116) added 222 for the second wicket to put their team in command of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. Patidar then hammered 122 in 219 balls as MP posted 536 in their first innings.

Kumar Kartikeya then claimed 4 for 98 as MP cleaned up Mumbai for 269 in their second innings. Needing 108 to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title, MP got home in 29.5 overs.

Shubham Sharma was named player of the final for scoring 116 & 30 while Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan was the Player of the Tournament for smashing 982 runs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

