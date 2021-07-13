"Lord of the Lord's" - Twitterati reminisces Sourav Ganguly's famous shirt twirling incident at Lord's on its 19th anniversary

The Sourav Ganguly-led India's come-from-behind victory in the 2002 Natwest series final is one of the most significant events in the sporting history of India.

The image of Ganguly removing his jersey and twirling it during the aftermath of the victory has etched itself into the folklore of Indian cricket.

Andrew Flintoff did something similar earlier that year in Mumbai after England won the ODI series in India. The Indian skipper gave a fitting reply to the English all-rounder at the home of cricket.

On the back of centuries from opener Marcus Trescothick(109) and skipper Nasser Hussain(115), England posted a massive total of 325/5 in the first innings.

In reply, openers Sehwag(45 in 49 balls) and Ganguly(60 in 43 balls) gave India a blazing start by putting together a 106-run opening partnership in 14.3 overs. But India went on to lose some quick wickets and was reduced to 146/5 after 24 overs.

Mohammad Kaif(87* in 75 balls) and Yuvraj Singh(69 in 63 balls) joined hands to stop the fall of wickets. The duo also scored runs at a good pace and brought their team back into contention to win the game with their 120-run stand.

Kaif remained unbeaten at the end to see off the chase as India reached 326/8 with three balls left in the innings to complete one of the most unforgettable wins in ODI cricket history.

As soon as Kaif and Zaheer Khan finished the second run, Ganguly took off his shirt on the Lord's balcony and started twirling it passionately to celebrate the victory.

Fans on Twitter pay tribute to Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirtless celebration

The memorable match took place on July 13, 2002. Fans reminisced about the famous encounter and took to Twitter to pay tribute to Ganguly's shirt twirling celebration.

Ah!! This moment will live rent free in my mind forever and ever! You swing that shirt over your head, @SGanguly99 !!!!!!! https://t.co/2Nppr3pSax — Deia G (@DeeGanguly) July 13, 2021

Isss jeet ke saath sirf humey woh moment kabhi nahi bhoolta. Sourav Ganguly Dada ka shirt uttarna lords gallery mei balcony mei. https://t.co/3vDxpiNUr8 — Sushil shaun (@SushilShaun) July 13, 2021

#OnThisDay 19 years ago, Dada waved his shirt in Lord's balcony as Yuvraj n Kaif chased a unlikely total to kickstart the revolution.

Indian Cricket proved to the world their resolve lead by Captain Ganguly.



India was reborn in aggression 🇮🇳🏆

Memories of Natwest Trophy final — Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) July 13, 2021

Watched live what a moment



Many people still ask why Ganguly waved his t shirt



It was in reply to Flintoff who removed his t shirt and showed to crowd in India after sixth and final ODI in India



England draw the series 3-3 — Sunil Singh (@Sunil_1984_) July 13, 2021

On this day in 2002, India beat England at Lords n won the NatWest Series 🔥



Not to forget the Iconic shirtless celebration of #Dada @SGanguly99 💥🤙#ganguly #natwest #SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/7Zsz0s729T — ღ♪டோரா♪ღ (@Its__Dora) July 13, 2021

As memorable a picture as it is, Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt at Lord’s in 2002 was actually the final shot in a fairly long montage of India-England acrimony that had brewed in the 10 months before that evening in Lord’s. Here's a longish THREAD on what all led to it. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZWRpuz8qKH — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) July 13, 2021

There was a power cut for the entire Indian innings. Though it was back just before @SGanguly99 waved his shirt on the balcony! 😊#memories #natwesttrophy — Kuntal (@theravenousbong) July 13, 2021

Earlier when @SGanguly99 was not India captain India was not able to win games in a consistent period of time. The way he has settled Indian Cricket is amazing and winning the #NatwestTrophy in England was very special. And it was today when @SGanguly99 lifted the Natwest Trophy pic.twitter.com/j3fQDxAHTs — Naman (@ImNaman3) July 13, 2021

#OnThisDay in 2002,Mohammad Kaif & Yuvraj Singh "The Young Guns" shines as India clinch the NatWest Trophy title by beating England in a high scoring thriller at Lords, despite centuries from Nasser Hossain and Marcus Trescothick. #NatWestTrophy #Cricket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vHBGVOftUA — Umakant (@Umakant_27) July 13, 2021

On this day in 2002..🏆🏆 #TeamIndia won the #NatWestSeries at Lords under the dada's captaincy..🇮🇳🇮🇳 And that was the perfect reply by Ganguly (shirtless) to Andrew Flintoff in Lords Balcony..😂😂 #Ganguly 💙💙 #NatWestTrophy #Lords #Cricket 🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/HJpHkuEYFO — Monika Singh (@Miss_Singhhh) July 13, 2021

