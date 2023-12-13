U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal Under-19 vs India Under-19, Match 10

On Tuesday, December 12, two matches were played in the 2023 U-19 Asia Cup. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the first match by 83 runs, while India thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets. Both the teams have qualified for the semi-finals after these wins.

Pakistan finished in first place in Group A with three wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.623. India were in second place with a Net Run Rate of +1.856 and two wins in three games.

Afghanistan and Nepal were in the last two places, with a Net Run Rate of -0.476 and -3.027, respectively. Afghanistan won one out of three matches, while Nepal failed to win a single game in three outings.

Bangladesh have won both their matches so far and are in the top position in Group B. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.688. Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates have won one out of two games each and occupy the next two positions.

Sri Lanka have a Net Run Rate of +1.708, while UAE have a Net Run Rate of -0.504. Japan are still searching for their first win in the tournament and are in last place with a Net Run Rate of -5.697.

Pakistan's batting display overpowers Afghanistan, India dominates Nepal in one-sided encounter

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl after winning the toss against Pakistan. Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan, the openers, provided a solid start for Pakistan. Hussain made 75 runs off 54 deliveries, while Shahzaib scored 79 runs off 95 deliveries.

Mohammad Riazullah played a crucial role in the end with his knock of 73 runs off 69 deliveries. Pakistan posted a sizeable total of 303 runs on the board. Bashir Ahmad and Faridoon Dawoodzai took three wickets each for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan struggled in their chase and lost half their side for just 100 runs. Numan Shah finished as the highest scorer with 54 runs off 78 deliveries. Afghanistan were bundled out for 220 runs and lost the match by 83 runs.

India elected to bowl against Nepal after winning the toss. Raj Limbani delivered the best bowling performance and took seven wickets for just 13 runs in 9.1 overs. Nepal were bundled out for just 52 runs in 22.1 overs, and no batter managed to cross the double-digit mark.

The Indian openers had no trouble in chasing down the target, winning the match in just 7.1 overs. Arshin Kulkarni was the top scorer for the team, scoring 43 runs off 30 deliveries.