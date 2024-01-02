U-19 Tri-Nations Series 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa U19 vs India U19 (Updated) ft. Arshin Kulkarni

The third match of the South Africa U19 tri-series 2023-24 was played between South Africa U19 and India U19 on Tuesday, January 2. Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg hosted the clash.

India U19 won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa openers put on a terrific stand of 93 runs for a rollicking start. Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 67 runs in 61 balls, involving eight boundaries and two sixes. On the other hand, Steve Stolk missed his half-century by four runs.

There were some handy contributions even though the Indian bowlers chipped in with wickets in the middle overs. Aaradhya Shukla picked up four wickets for 53 runs from eight overs, while Saumy Pandey and Arshin Kulkarni complemented with three and two wickets respectively.

Nqobani Mokoena remained unbeaten on 28 as the young Proteas boys were bowled out for 240 in 46.1 overs.

In reply, Indian openers Adarsh Singh (66 off 70 balls) and Arshin Kulkarni (91 off 106 balls) laid a solid foundation for the moderate chase. They put on 117 runs for the opening wicket before wicketkeeper Aravelly Avinash (60 runs off 56 balls) cruised them to the finish line with 55 balls to spare.

U-19 Tri series Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Adarsh Singh (IND U19) 2 2 178 112* 178 100 1 1 25 2 2 Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SAU19) 2 2 118 67 59 87.4 - 2 13 3 3 Arshin Kulkarni (INDU19) 2 2 111 91 55.5 87.4 - 1 16 3 4 Hassan Eisakhil (AFGU19) 2 2 85 54 42.5 139.34 - 1 9 5 5 Sohail Khan Zurmati (AFGU19) 2 2 75 71 37.5 61.98 - 1 5 2 6 Steve Stolk (SAU19) 2 2 71 46 35.5 151.06 - - 12 1 7 Aravelly Avinash (INDU19) 2 2 67 60* 67 93.05 - 1 9 1 8 Jamshid Zadran (AFGU19) 2 2 59 33 29.5 60.82 - - 6 0 9 Rahimullah Zurmati (AFGU19) 2 2 47 47 23.5 55.29 - - 4 0 10 Musheer Khan (INDU19) 2 1 39 39* - 69.64 - - 2 1

Indian opener Adarsh Singh leads the run-scoring table with 178 runs in two innings at an average of 178. Following his unbeaten 112 against Afghanistan U19 in their first match, Adarsh made 66 against the hosts to claim the pole position.

Adarsh’s South African counterpart Lhuan-dre Pretorius is second on the list with 118 runs flowing from his blade in two matches at 59. His 50 went in vain in the second match. Meanwhile, Arshi Kulkarni’s action-packed 91 against the young Proteas took him to the third spot with 111 runs at 55.5.

Afghanistan U19 duo of Hassan Eisakhil (85) and Sohail Khan (75) Zurmati are fourth and fifth respectively.

U-19 Tri series Most Wickets

Rank Player Matches Inns Overs Wickets Ave Eco 4W+ 5W+ 1 Saumy Pandey (IND19) 2 2 20 9 8.66 3.9 - 1 2 AM Ghazanfar (AFG19) 2 2 19 6 12.83 4.05 1 - 3 Arab Gul (AFG19) 1 1 5.4 4 3.25 2.29 1 - 4 Aaradhya Shukla (IND19) 1 1 9.1 4 10.75 4.69 1 - 5 Martin Khumalo (SA19) 2 2 14 4 23.75 6.78 1 - 6 Kwena Maphaka (SA19) 2 2 16.5 3 31 5.52 - - 7 Raj Limbani (IND19) 1 1 8 2 19.5 4.87 - - 8 Juan James (SA19) 2 2 17 2 30.5 3.58 - - 9 Nqobani Mokoena (SA19) 2 2 13 2 40.5 6.23 - - 10 Arshin Kulkarni (IND19) 2 2 12 2 43 7.16 - -

Indian bowler Saumy Pandey’s impressive efforts took his tally to nine wickets in just two matches at an average of 8.66 atop the wickets charts. AM Ghazanfar of Afghanistan is second with six wickets at 12.83.

Arab Gu (Afghanistan), Aaradhya Shukla (India), and Martin Khumalo (South Africa) are level at four wickets each. But Arab sits at a better place on third because of a sublime bowling average of 3.25.

