U-19 World Cup: All-round Manav Parakh gunning to have a good tournament

It is a dream come true for Tamil Nadu cricketer Manav Parakh who finds a place in the 17-member Indian squad for the U-19 World Cup. The showpiece event is scheduled to be held in the West Indies from January 14.

Yash Dhull will lead the Indian U-19 World Cup squad and SK Rasheed will be his deputy.

Manav Parakh has been a consistent performer this season. In 13 matches spread across the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, the Challenger Trophy and the triangular series, the Tamil Nadu allrounder scored 154 runs. He also scalped 21 wickets with an excellent economy of 3.99 and best bowling figures of 5/25.

The numbers Manav Parakh has raked in have helped him secure a berth in the Indian team for the prestigious U-19 World Cup.

Read: India's squad for U-19 World Cup 2022 announced, Yash Dhull named captain

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Manav Parakh said representing India in a World Cup is a dream come true. He is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Benagluru, where the Indian U-19 team are having a camp for the upcoming Asia Cup.

"It is an amazing feeling to be playing for India in a World Cup. It is a dream come true. I am happy, excited and all set to prove myself in the West Indies," he said.

Manav Parakh has let his cricket do the talking and was confident of cementing his berth in the Indian team for the World Cup.

"We are a squad of 20 players and four reserve players in a national camp at the NCA. Out of the 20, 17 were selected for the World Cup and I was sure to be one among the 17. However, having said that, it is an amazing feeling to see your name in the final squad."

India are the most successful team in the history of the U-19 World Cup. They have won the title four times - 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 while emerging as runners-up in the 2016 and 2020 editions.

Manav Parakh has grown tremendously as a player

Manav Parakh's rise through the ranks in age group cricket was a steady one. He played for Tamil Nadu in the U-14 category before moving to the U-16s and eventually leading the team.

Parakh also plies his trade for UFCC (T Nagar) in the TNCA First Division League. The allrounder's brother Rohit Parakh plays for Swaraj CC in the same league.

Also read: Who is Nivethan Radhakrishnan, the Tamil Nadu-born player selected in Australia U-19 squad?

At the age of 16, Parakh lost two prime years of cricket due to a knee injury and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic. However, he has made sure he emerged strong from those setbacks.

"It was tough to be out of action for a long time. The pandemic has also delayed my return to competitive cricket. The motivating factor during my rehab was staying positive. The thought of playing cricket once again sooner or later kept me going," he said.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Manav Parakh was busy honing his skills at home. He said:

"I have some gym equipment at home and was in touch with the game through playing tennis ball cricket. I never let my focus wander and also took care of my fitness regime."

The 18-year-old looks up to Tamil Nadu players Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar. Incidentally, Sundar was the last Tamil Nadu player to play in the U-19 World Cup when he donned the blue jersey in the 2016 edition.

"It is hard not to look at these Tamil Nadu players. What they have done and what they are doing to be where they are is immense. I would love to replicate how consistently Washington and Ashwin can perform on the big stage," Manav Parakh exclaimed.

Manav Parakh will be leaving for the UAE on Monday to play in the Asia Cup. He hopes to have a good tournament under his belt ahead of the all-important World Cup.

"I wish to have a very good Asia Cup outing and take the good experience to the World Cup. Playing in the World Cup will undoubtedly have some pressure, but it is all about how we tackle it. Inside the field, it is just another game between the bat and the ball," he explained.

At the Asia Cup, India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE and Afghanistan. The tournament commences on December 23.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Full schedule and groups for 2022 Under-19 Men's World Cup

Edited by Anantaajith Ra