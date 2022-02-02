"Future looks secure for India" - Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed's stunning knocks in U-19 World Cup semi vs Australia sends Twitter in a frenzy

India Under-19 captain Yash Dhull scored a magnificent century and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed fell just short of one as they dug India out of trouble and helped them score 290/5 after opting to bat in the U-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia Under-19 today.

Dhull scored 110 off as many deliveries before falling victim to an unfortunate run-out, while Rasheed hit 94 off 108 as the two put on a 204-run stand after India were 37/2 after 12.3 overs.

Social media was abuzz in praise of the two youngsters, who looked mature beyond their years in the crunch match against Australia.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 #Under19WorldCup2022 The captain Yash Dhull brings up his first hundred and I am sure it’s just the start of a wonderful journey. #INDvAUS The captain Yash Dhull brings up his first hundred and I am sure it’s just the start of a wonderful journey. #INDvAUS #Under19WorldCup2022

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Gr8 partnership between Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed (who was unfortunate to miss out on a ton) and a strong finish get India to 290. Good enough to win? I’d say Australia have to bat out of their skins — or India lapse into utter mediocrity — for result to be otherwise Gr8 partnership between Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed (who was unfortunate to miss out on a ton) and a strong finish get India to 290. Good enough to win? I’d say Australia have to bat out of their skins — or India lapse into utter mediocrity — for result to be otherwise

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS What a brilliant century from the skipper Yash Dhull! Rising up on the occasion of a semi-final. Top stuff. Excellent acceleration. What a brilliant century from the skipper Yash Dhull! Rising up on the occasion of a semi-final. Top stuff. Excellent acceleration.

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru This is a Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed appreciation post. A brilliant partnership which gave away their very mature understanding of the 50 over format. Come on colts #INDvAUS This is a Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed appreciation post. A brilliant partnership which gave away their very mature understanding of the 50 over format. Come on colts #INDvAUS

#U19CWC2022 What an innings by Dhull. Stabilized the ship and then accelerated effortlessly. Too much class in him. Seriously very good. What an innings by Dhull. Stabilized the ship and then accelerated effortlessly. Too much class in him. Seriously very good.#U19CWC2022

Manya @CSKian716 Dhull has a lot of class in him. So eye pleasing. Dhull has a lot of class in him. So eye pleasing.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan India U19s batting looked high class … The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional .. #U19WorldCup2022 India U19s batting looked high class … The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional .. #U19WorldCup2022

India U-19 won the toss and opted to bat and openers Angrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh Pannu got off to a cautious start.

Australia had their first breakthrough in the 8th over when pacer William Salzman castled Raghuvanshi with a peach of a delivery that was angling into the right-hander before holding its line to take his off-stump. The opener fell for 6 off 30.

Shaik Rasheed then joined Harnoor at the crease, but the two remained vigilant in difficult conditions.

However, as Harnoor looked to finally open his arms and get going, he was caught behind going after a short delivery down the leg-side.

Things looked bleak for India when Yash Dhull joined Rasheed at the crease, but the two went about steadying the ship before slowly starting to accelerate.

Rasheed continued to stay watchful while Dhull went about playing his strokes.

The neatest one came off spinner Jack Sinfield when he got down to sweep him, but seeing that the length was shorter than he expected, innovated to open his bat face and guide it past the wicketkeeper for a boundary.

In the 41st over, Rasheed pressed down on the accelerator as well, hitting Salzmann for three consecutive boundaries.

A few overs later, Yash Dhull hit two boundaries and then ran two to complete his maiden Youth ODI century.

He hit a sixth straight after and was looking to push forward, but was eventually dismissed when Rasheed hit a full delivery down the ground and pacer Jack Nisbet managed to divert the ball on to the stumps, with the India U-19 skipper out of the crease.

Rasheed was out the very next ball as he looked to cut Nisbet and was caught at point by Sinfield.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar hit a six and a boundary and then Nishant Sindhu and Dinesh Bana gave India a magnificent finish in the final over to take the score close to 300.

Sindhu hit 12 off 10, while Bana smashed 20 off just four deliveries as India creamed 27 runs off the final over.

