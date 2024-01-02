U-19 Tri-Nations-Series 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after SA-U19 vs IND-U19, Match 3

India Under-19 team locked horns against the hosts South Africa Under-19 in the third match of the ongoing tri-nation series in the rainbow nation ahead of the World Cup. The match was played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg.

India colts put on a brilliant show in the game and ended up winning the match comfortably by seven wickets. They remain on top with two wins from as many matches and four points to their name with their net run-rate of 1.35 also being strong.

Meanwhile, home team South Africa succumbed to their second loss in two matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table with a net run-rate of -0.9

The third team in the tournament, Afghanistan U19, are in the second position with a win and a loss each in two matches so far. Afghanistan lost to India by six wickets but then defeated the hosts by 47 runs in their second team.

South Africa colts are now in a must-win situation and will have to win their last two games to make it to the final of the competition. On the other hand, India are strong favorites to make it to the title clash that is scheduled on January 10.

Here's how the points table stands now:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 India Under-19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.35 2 Afghanistan Under-19 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.089 3 South Africa Under-19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.934

Arshin Kulkarni’s all-round show propels India U19 to second win

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa U19 got off to a sensational start on Tuesday, January 2. Their openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Steve Stolk added 93 runs for the opening wicket in just 9.1 overs. While the former scored 67 runs off 61 balls, his partner smashed 46 off just 27 deliveries.

But once the opening stand was broken, the home side collapsed even. Aaradhya Shukla and Saumy Pandey bowled brilliantly to share seven wickets between them. Arshin Kulkarni also shined with the ball as South Africa U19 collapsed from being 149/2 to 240 all-out in the 47th over of the innings.

In response, India U19 too started well as openers Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni stitched 117 runs for the opening wicket. Both of them scored half-centuries with Adarsh scoring 66 runs while his partner smashed a brilliant 91 with 12 fours and three sixes to his name.

Aravelly Avinash batted at number three and remained unbeaten on 60 as India chased down the target in the 41st over itself with seven wickets in hand.

